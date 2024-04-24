From vinyl to virtual: The evolving journey of audiobooks and their impact in India

KOCHI: Author Jhumpa Lahiri once said, “That’s the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet.”

Her words are truer than ever now, especially due to the rising popularity of audiobooks. The way content is consumed has changed a lot, especially the when and where factors of it.

Youngster Sreeram K V uses audiobooks for this reason. “I don’t get much time to sit and read a book. And audiobooks give me the liberty to have access to words while doing household chores or driving. I would be able to finish listening to a book by the time I complete a long drive,” says Sreeram, who is a comic and busking artist.

He has been listening to audiobooks for almost four years now. “I started by listening to podcasts. In one episode, there was a mention of the availability of audiobook platforms and this led me to discover the medium,” he says. “If the story and the narration pique my interest, I can go on listening to an audiobook straight for five hours at least,” Sreeram laughs.

Like Sreeram, many in the country now have access to thousands of books on platforms like Audible, Storytel, Kuku FM, LibriVox, Ok Listen, Kitabo, Audio Compass, and a lot more platforms.

The rage is real

Dr Elaine, a marine biologist and writer, stumbled upon LibriVox, a Canada-based platform for free audiobooks while on a vacation in Goa. “I didn’t have much money to spare for books at the time,” she explains. “Of course, my first audiobook was Pride and Prejudice, my favourite” she smiles. Since then, she has cultivated a simultaneous reading habit, switching back and forth between her Kindle and audiobook.