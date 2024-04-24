Lulu Group's sky-high aspirations: Twin towers to bolster Kerala's IT hub status

KOCHI: The development of IT infrastructure in Kerala has got a shot in the arm with both state and private sector lugging it in unison to new heights. Recently, in a social media post, Industries Minister P Rajeeve highlighted the mega IT project taking shape on the 246-acre Smart City (SCK) campus in Kochi.

Lulu Group is building the tallest IT industry complex here. When operational, it will accommodate about 30,000 IT professionals.

“Once the towers become functional, all the multinational companies that have been wanting to come to Kerala will get to avail all the necessary facilities to set up their branches under one roof,” the minister writes.

Citing the recent pace with which the state is galloping towards the fourth industrial revolution, Rajeeve further adds, “In two years, Kerala is expected to become the IT hub of the country.”

Lulu’s 29-storey twin tower, set up with an estimated cost of `1,200 crore, will be ready to be leased out in the third quarter of 2024.

Things began perking up at SCK after a brief lull once the Prestige Group got approval for the non-SEZ status for its Cyber Green project.

The commerce ministry’s board of approval (BoA) was via the recently inserted 11B clause of SEZ (special economic zone) rules. Under this clause, there can be non-processing areas for IT/ITeS SEZ. It permits the co-existence of SEZ units and non-SEZ IT/ITeS businesses on the same SEZ premises. Cyber Green I, which occupies 4.61 acres at SCK, has a total built-up area of 8.78 lakh sqft and a leasable area of 5.4 lakh sqft across two towers.