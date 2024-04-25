Bhopal: what The Wind said

Excerpts from a conversation:

Would you say that the experience of designing a Union Carbide pamphlet turned you into a writer?

What I felt most when writing the book was a sense of duty to my young readers – to tell a story that was engaging enough to deserve their attention. I also felt a duty to the victims of the disaster, to acknowledge their suffering. To depict such suffering in a children’s book was a challenge but a necessary one — many of the victims of the disaster are still alive, indeed the Sambhavna and Chingari health clinics in Bhopal continue to treat those affected.

I don’t think working on a pesticide leaflet at the time of the disaster turned me into a writer. But it jolted me into thinking about the world, and wanting to have a say in how it should be, which ultimately was via writing.

Why did the Bhopal gas tragedy have such an impact on you? What different aspects does your novel bring to light, given that the facts are well-known? Recently we have also had quite a riveting Netflix series, Railway Men, about the night and early morning of the leak and how it played out in the lives of some characters.

Until the disaster, I had not considered that large companies could put profits before the lives of their employees, so Union Carbide’s culpability in the disaster came as a shocking revelation. The disaster is much more known in India than in the UK. I’d like my book to bring it to the attention of a new generation of young people (industry leaders of the future), who I hope will continue to remember what happened and why. Despite the many other books, films and articles covering the disaster, I think the story must continue to be told so that the tragedy is never forgotten, and thus never repeated.

Did you visit Bhopal to research the book?

I haven’t been to Bhopal. At the outset I had a clear vision of the story, and felt that exposure to the real Bhopal 40 years on might shatter that vision. Whilst I researched Bhopal in some depth, I wanted to keep an element of fiction in its depiction.

What was the image or character that first gave you your first lines of the book?

The book begins with Amil suddenly being taken from his home and his family. The opening line, ‘On his tenth birthday, a hurricane tore the roof off Amil Gujar’s house and sucked him into the sky’ is simply what I imagined it might have felt like. Amil’s hair, ‘like the branches of a windswept tree’ derives from a tree that I used to pass in my car every time I visited my mother. Alone on a hilltop, exposed to a wind that only blew in one direction, every branch on the tree pointed in the same horizontal direction, like a snapshot taken in the midst of a hurricane.

What does Amil mean? I kept reading him as Anil…

I believe Amil means ‘invaluable’ in Hindi. I considered ‘Anil’ (air/wind), but thought this would imply that his parents knew of his gift.

What are you working on next? Do you still work as a graphic designer?

I’m currently working on a children’s adventure story set in the Niger Delta in Nigeria, parts of which have scandalously been turned from a paradise into a sea of black sludge by oil companies. I haven’t worked as a graphic designer after 2012. Since then, following publication of my first three novels (a trilogy comprising Shipley Manor, The Flying Fizzler and Rise of the Rattler), I’ve taught at the University of Kent, a job which has brought me into contact with many students from India who have often given me valuable insights into Indian life.

Why did it take you 10 years to write this book? What were the challenges and the pleasures of writing it?

The book was 10 years in the making, first, because it evolved over 14 drafts. I also spent two or three years looking for a publisher who shared my belief that children would wish to read such a book. My publisher, Andersen Press, also delayed publication for a year so that it would coincide with the 40th anniversary of the disaster. All-in-all, it was a long process. While writing the book, I derived most pleasure from creating and getting to know the two main characters, Amil and Chunni, and their world. That is always one of the joys of writing.