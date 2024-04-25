Kerala: The ‘invisible’ voters

KOCHI: In the bustling streets of our cities exists a silent yet resilient community — the homeless. Each day, they endure the unforgiving elements, from scorching heat to relentless downpours and blinding dust. Yet, during the daily struggles for survival, they have aspirations, hopes and dreams, even in the realm of politics.

As the upcoming elections loom on the horizon, the homeless seek representation and recognition from those in power.

Their expectations are simple yet profound — assurance of the bare minimum like shelter and sustenance and policies that address their plight.

TNIE delves into the narratives of those sidelined from society about their expectations, their choices, and whether they plan to participate in the voting process.

Ravindran Nair, 76, T’Puram

I was a headload worker. Now, old, hence jobless and homeless. We get food delivered here every afternoon by some charities. When I get sick, I go to the local dispensary for medicines and come back to the street again. I still do not get my pension. I have asked several times and knocked on many doors, but I was shooed away. My family member is a party worker, yet there is no help. No one has come to help, and no candidate has come asking about us. I have never defaulted on voting so far. But this time, I will not vote. Because no good is going to come to us no matter who gets power.

Kunjumon, 51, Kochi

I’m originally from Kochi, I have a home there. But since my siblings and I don’t get along, I am forced to live on the streets. It’s hard to be here, the city is full of sound and dust. It’s too hot. But what else can I do? But I’ll be voting this time and it’s only because I don’t want to waste my vote. Since I already have my name registered, I’m just going to do it for the sake of it. There are several homeless people in Kochi city. Have the MPs and MLAs taken any steps to help them? We are seeing zero efforts from their side. None of the party members have approached us and asked about our concerns. I expected that at least during the campaign some would directly address our concerns. Aren’t we a part of society?