Kerala: The ‘invisible’ voters

KOCHI: In the bustling streets of our cities exists a silent yet resilient community — the homeless. Each day, they endure the unforgiving elements, from scorching heat to relentless downpours and blinding dust. Yet, during the daily struggles for survival, they have aspirations, hopes and dreams, even in the realm of politics.
As the upcoming elections loom on the horizon, the homeless seek representation and recognition from those in power.
Their expectations are simple yet profound — assurance of the bare minimum like shelter and sustenance and policies that address their plight.
TNIE delves into the narratives of those sidelined from society about their expectations, their choices, and whether they plan to participate in the voting process.
Ravindran Nair, 76, T’Puram
I was a headload worker. Now, old, hence jobless and homeless. We get food delivered here every afternoon by some charities. When I get sick, I go to the local dispensary for medicines and come back to the street again. I still do not get my pension. I have asked several times and knocked on many doors, but I was shooed away. My family member is a party worker, yet there is no help. No one has come to help, and no candidate has come asking about us. I have never defaulted on voting so far. But this time, I will not vote. Because no good is going to come to us no matter who gets power.
Kunjumon, 51, Kochi
I’m originally from Kochi, I have a home there. But since my siblings and I don’t get along, I am forced to live on the streets. It’s hard to be here, the city is full of sound and dust. It’s too hot. But what else can I do? But I’ll be voting this time and it’s only because I don’t want to waste my vote. Since I already have my name registered, I’m just going to do it for the sake of it. There are several homeless people in Kochi city. Have the MPs and MLAs taken any steps to help them? We are seeing zero efforts from their side. None of the party members have approached us and asked about our concerns. I expected that at least during the campaign some would directly address our concerns. Aren’t we a part of society?
Vijay 40, Tamil Nadu
I consider myself a responsible citizen. So I travelled home to cast my vote. Many people like us sleep beneath the metro pillars in Kochi. This is what saves us from the heat and rain. I can’t afford a place here because the advance amount itself would be quite hefty and it is difficult especially when we get work for barely three days a week. Our earnings aren’t enough to even satisfy our hunger. If the government helps us with the Aadhar card issue, then hopefully we can find a place to rest our heads.
Rajashekaran 42, Tamil Nadu
I’m a daily wage labourer and do any job that could help me push through the day. I live on the streets mainly because it is difficult to get rooms here without an Aadhaar card. I hope the new representatives will bring some solution to this issue. Whoever wins should make sure that homeless people like us at least have an Aadhar card or at least provide us with shelter of some sort. I was planning to visit my village in Tamil Nadu to cast my vote. But I couldn’t as my bag with all the IDS was stolen. Also, I don’t have enough money to travel back home to apply for the documents. So I have dropped the plan.
Raja, 80, Andhra Pradesh
My wife Shubamma and I moved to Kerala because the situation back home was not favourable. We both beg for sustenance. Yes, we have a home and land back in our village, but it is difficult to make money there. We are too old to work on our land. In Kerala, even if we get Rs 10, we can live with it. I’m planning to vote and the election in my constituency is next month. Since there are many in our place who do not even own a piece of land, my vote will go to those who can assure land to the poor people.
Munni, 30s, Jharkhand
My husband and I came to Kerala in search of work. Though he travelled home to vote in the previous elections, this time, it won’t be possible. My child is sick and our priority is to take care of her. That’s all we are thinking about and we need money for it.
Lachmi Devamma, 70s,Andhra Pradesh
I’m unwell and cannot travel home. I wasn’t planning to vote since I don’t even remember if I have an ID card or not. I sleep under the metro pillar every night. It’s been four or five years since I came to Kochi and my life has been the same. The only way to earn a living in my old age is to beg. I’m struggling here and the election won’t change that.
Nankusa, 60, Bihar
I’m from Bihar. I’ve been in Kerala for at least 20 years. However, I don’t think I’ll be voting. What’s the point anyway? My expectations aren’t beyond one can fathom. It’s just a basic right of every citizen — a decent place to live. It would be good if the representatives consider us in their slew of promises. I dream of getting out of the street one day.
Chandran Nair, 67, T’Puram
Voting is our right and I will surely exercise my franchise. I have a voter ID card too. A change is required to bring about a lot of opportunities for people and solace for senior citizens like us. No one even asks about us. We are denied whatever is our due. Now, many like me are on the streets. I am hoping for a changed political set-up, a new beginning. And for that reason, I will vote.
I have researched a bit about the candidates. One of them shows some promise in my eyes.
Vinod A P, 53, T’Puram
I am feeling hopeful this election. Maybe my vote can make a difference. I hope that the new government help me, my family and many like us. So far, there have been no changes in our living situation. We were just given vain promises and frameworks of projects that never happened. Especially in the past five years, nothing has happened. I am all set for April 26.
Ram K, 40, Munnar
I have been seeing many election campaigns around the city. Since I go to my hometown only occasionally, I’m not aware of the election fervour back home. Here, one of the main attractions is the parody songs — remixing film songs into election songs is fun to listen to. However, I’m not keen on politics. At the end of the day, the objective is to find a safe space to sleep and have at least one meal. In the rush to ake ends meet, there’s no time for politics.
Basheer, 78, Kakkanad
I am a cobbler and travel to Kaloor every day as it is comparatively easier to run the business there. This has been my life for the past 55 years. My main concerns are finding a shelter and the rising prices. Everything, including basic grocery items, is unaffordable. Many MPs have come and gone, but none has ever tried to bring out a plan to construct a shelter or housing plan to accommodate people like us. Though the authorities are inconsiderate towards people like us, I would still vote in the coming elections. I believe that if there is a change in the Union government, then there will be a change in Kerala too.
Compiled by Swathy Lekshmi Vikram, Niranjana K P, Aparna Nair & Mahima Anna Jacob