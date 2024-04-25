Preserving poll traditions

KOCHI: Campaigning strategies have gone through a phenomenal transformation over the years. From Instagram reels, ads on Spotify to TV and radio and parody songs, there are umpteen ways to attract voters nowadays. Rap, too, has come into the foray. However, even now, some preserve the tried and tested methods that has stood the test of time. One example is street plays.
Street plays are a powerful medium to bring to the layman’s attention issues that otherwise go unnoticed. It’s no wonder then that they are a major part of elections in India. While these plays are a norm in rural settings, in cities, where much of the campaigning work is done by way of digital tools, street plays offer a novelty factor and thus help attract eyeballs.
Organisations like the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO), the youth wing of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI), have been employing street plays to much effect during the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.
Each performance throws light on issues like unemployment, religious bigotry and more.
The team comprises artists E V Prakash, Saranya Raj, P V Prabhash, Nandagopan Vellathadi, Meera P K, Sarath Shan, Suryasen B, C Honey and Anirudh G. They are responsible for developing the story and enacting it on the street.
“I’ve been performing since 2017. I’ve seen first-hand how street plays engage people. After each performance, we are thronged by people eager to discuss politics and more. Plays are indeed more powerful than lengthy speeches,” says Nandagopan Vellathadi, whose passion for politics also saw him become an artist.
“I believe it’s my duty as an artist to reflect the public’s concerns,” he adds. Unlike professional groups, the performers are all young volunteers, each driven by a passion for social change.
“Today, political parties are keen to associate with youngsters to organise street plays, as the latter is more adept at this form than others,” says Satheesh G Nair, an artist and teacher at Jawahar Bala Bhavan. “This link-up is also helping preserve this art form.”