Unlocking vital defences

KOCHI: From polio to the coronavirus, vaccines play a pivotal role in protecting human health against a range of perilous diseases. As researchers strive to comprehend viruses and innovate new vaccines, it’s imperative to emphasise the significance of immunisation. Hence, World Immunisation Week is observed annually from April 24 to 30. During this week, let’s explore the significance of both traditional and emerging vaccines that are essential for everyone.

According to Dr Sandeep Reddy Koppula, HOD, Internal Medicine at Arete Hospitals, immunisation involves administering a vaccine to develop immunity against a specific disease. “The objective of vaccines is to bolster the body’s defenses against illnesses and infections. For instance, vaccines against smallpox stimulate the production of antibodies, enabling the body to recognise and combat illnesses effectively.”

Dispelling the misconception that vaccination is solely for children, Dr Koppula emphasises its equal importance for adults: “Vaccination is as critical for adults as it is for children, yet many adults are not adequately vaccinated.”

The vaccination needs of adults vary based on factors such as age, lifestyle, underlying medical conditions, travel plans, and previous immunisations.

Enumerating several rationales for adult vaccination, Dr Koppula says, “Recent advancements have led to the development of new vaccines, like the Cervical Cancer Vaccine introduced in 2006. Certain professions, such as healthcare, necessitate complete vaccination schedules. Moreover, individuals with specific medical conditions or compromised immune systems, as well as frequent international travellers, may require tailored vaccinations.”