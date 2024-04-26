Dawn of Democracy

KOCHI: In October 1951, a newly independent India embarked on its most ambitious project yet — its first general elections. Spread over four months, the elections, conducted in 68 phases and with 1,949 candidates in the fray, was the biggest democratic exercise ever undertaken.

It was a sight to behold, says writer and critic M K Sanoo, who had exercised his franchise in the polls. “The Kerala we know today was not formed yet. There was Thiru-Kochi and Madras,” recalls the noted writer. He was 26 then. The minimum age to vote was 21.

“It was the first election after the adoption of our Constitution. A majority of the people were illiterate. I remember, there was a person in the booth helping everyone vote, especially those who couldn’t read or write. The vote went into boxes adorned with each party’s symbols. One box for one party, and that is how one identified the candidate,” he adds.

Forget colour prints and mics, there were not even proper roads back then. Electricity was also rare. “So let’s not even think about advertisements, 24x7 news channels or social media like now,” Sanoo laughs. “But it was the first time everyone got a chance to vote.”

Though Travancore had gone to the polls a few years ago, casting the vote was limited to only a few. Pattom A Thanupilla was elected as the Prime Minister of Travancore in 1948, only to resign three months later.

The campaigning though, Sanoo adds, was always a collective event. “Public meetings, speeches, visiting house after house… all these were common. And so too were skirmishes between the parties,” he says. Sanoo Mash, as he is popularly known, was a regular figure at public meetings. “I used to give speeches for the Communist Party of India.”

Historian Malayankeesh Gopalakrishnan was around four years old when India first went to the polls. According to him, the campaigning largely revolved around public processions, speeches (often without a loudspeaker), and house visits of candidates (sometimes on bullock carts).