This one-of-a-kind school band weaves quite a melody

KOCHI: It was sheer passion for music that led to the birth of G Band by the students, their parents, teachers and non-teaching staff of St Goretti Higher Secondary School at Punalur in Kollam district.

The idea took shape following the Kerala School Youth Festival where the school bagged honours in four music categories. “We had always wanted to perform songs as a group,” says Sreehari M, a class X student of the school and coordinator of the band.

The desire grew after the youth festival, he adds. “Our journey started from failure. We had formed a team to compete in the nadanpattu cateogry during the district youth festival. However, we were not selected,” says Sreehari.

This prompted the lad to approach Sumith Samuel, a teacher at the school for help. “He agreed after initial reluctance,” adds Sreehari.

“The first performance of the G Band was by a team comprising teachers and it was during the school anniversary. However, the band had its actual formation in January 2024,” says Sumith, the social studies teacher of the school.

“We have three teams in the band. Students make up two while the teachers, non-teaching staff, students and parents form the third. Each team sings a different genre,” says Sumith.