When flamenco meets Kalari

KOCHI: Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram was witness to a one-of-a-kind performance on Saturday. Under a canopy of soft lights and soothing music, Spanish dancer Bettina Castano moved elegantly to the fiery rhythm of flamenco. It was poetry in motion. With each step, new stanzas unfolded, inviting the audience to lean back and soak in the splendour of the occasion.

However, this changed when a new figure emerged on the stage. With a flourish of lights in various hues of the rainbow, audiences were pulled back on the edge of their seat as Bengaluru-based kalari artist Raam Kumar R’s almost fluid-like and dynamic movements presented a stark contrast to the earlier dance.

This fusion of flamenco and kalari, made profound by the rich, resonant tones of mizhavu music playing in the backdrop, made up the Bhoomiputri performance. Directed by Latha Kurien Rajeev, it is based on poems by Meera Nair and portrays the evolving journey of women.

“I wrote the poems nearly a decade ago. It was Latha who suggested adapting the work for the stage some years ago. Now, it has come to fruition. I’m very happy with the outline. As the quote says, ‘Poetry does not belong to those who write it, but to those who need it.’ I believe this art form allows it to reach a broader audience than the written form alone,” Meera says.

Rajarajeshwari E of Nireeksha Women’s Theatre crafted the script using lines from the poetry collection that touched her the most. Latha then interpreted the script in her unique style and transformed it into a one-hour performance.