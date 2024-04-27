A taste of Asia: Cafe De Bangkok

KOCHI: Inspired by their culinary travels in Southeast Asia, S Sujesh and Santhosh Baby decided to introduce the mesmerising flavours of Thailand to Kochi. The duo partnered up and started a franchise of the renowned restaurant Cafe De Bangkok, a multi-cuisine restaurant two years ago.

“Before we started the franchise, Thai cuisine wasn’t prominent in the city. A few restaurants served the cuisine back then but the places lacked authenticity. That’s when we bumped into Thai chef Ratchadaporn Puthong who runs the Cafe De Bangkok in Chennai. After that there has been noturning back, we brought the business to Kochi,” says Sujesh.

Now, the restaurant is raising the bar with a pan-Asian food fest, Oishi. This addition to the restaurant’s repertoire, created in collaboration with Malaysian celebrity chef Kuan Lai, showcases a blend of flavours, especially from Japan, Malaysia, and China.

And it is for tasting the Oishi offerings, that I entered the restaurant on a fine Monday evening. Chef Lai greeted me with a warm smile and pointed to the Japanese dishes on the special menu.

“There has been a surge in all things Japanese lately. From what I’ve learned so far, Kochi is no different. The city has many restaurants that serve Japanese cuisine. However, knowing the soul of the food is important. Be it a bowl of Ramen, or Sushi, at the end of the day, Japanese food is an art,” he says.