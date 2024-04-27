Glimpses of polling day in Kochi

KOCHI: After the crescendo of campaigning that most had gotten accustomed to these past weeks, the silence that accompanied the morning of April 26, when Kerala went to polls, had an air of collectedness to it.

From the early hours of polling day, thousands were seen making a beeline to the nearest booth.The groups were diverse, comprising the young and old, families, friends and colleagues.

They moved together; some went solo. But all of them had a vote to cast, and, hence, a reason to celebrate. This was their right and duty. In exercising their franchise, they knew they had a say in the affairs of the country and its future.

So it was no surprise that voters turned up in droves, braving the heat. The queues were seen well after sunset. Finally, the day came to an end. The votes were cast. Now starts the long wait for the result.