Sweet summer success: Kerala farmers see surge in snap melon

KOCHI: The paddy fields that line the banks of the Periyar and the Chalakudy rivers are laden with golden-hued fruits. A notably warm and extended summer with sporadic rains has brought forth a splendid blossoming season for cultivators of snap melon, a fruit that grows well in humid conditions.

“This year has been particularly rewarding for snap melons,” says Sebastian K M alias Lalu, a 54-year-old farmer from Karumalloor near North Paravoor, who’s been cultivating the fruit for over a decade.

The fruit is locally referred to as pottu vellari, meaning ‘cracked cucumber’ in Malayalam, due to the distinctive cracks that adorn its skin. As the season starts in January, prices soar to as high as Rs 75 per fruit, gradually tapering to Rs 45 by May end.

The succulent pulp of the local variety is the primary reason for its popularity, cherished for its gentle sweetness and distinct flavour. Roadside stalls and bakery owners attest that they sell like hotcakes.

Historically, snap melons (cucumis melo momordica) are believed to have originated in Kodungallur, Thrissur. In ancient times, the fruit was frequently served during the renowned Meena Bharani festival at the historic Kodungallur Devi Temple.

The sowing timetable for snap melons varies depending on rainfall, typically spanning from the first to the last week of January. Cultivation practices prioritise organic fertilisers such as cow dung and poultry waste.