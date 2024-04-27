Treasures from yesteryear elections to find a common roof

KOCHI: Jithinam Radhakrishnan’s antique collection is quite Freudian. Sigmund Freud was also a great collector of antiques — rings, neolithic tools, Sumerian seals, precious stones, Pompeiian amulets and pagan idols. The collection was smuggled into London away from the Nazi hands when they came to get Freud. It now rests undisturbed at a London museum space, as a testimony to what Freud himself said: “I love reading about archaeology more than psychoanalysis.”

Radhakrishnan too wants such a space to show the 48 years of his work, travelling from place to place, meeting people and collecting whatever had a hint of the past. He was a banker, and that gave him some time to get around after work hours. The frequent transfers that are part of this job were an excuse for him to get to places and find history asleep.

“I love travelling. And the job gave me that chance. So, I visited old illams, which are storehouses of antiquity. And libraries, where information lies stacked. I also had a good network of people who collected similar items,” Radhakrishnan, now retired and 66, says.

A lot was collected from his surroundings too; his family being traders who worked with weights. “The weights of those days were different. I have a collection of the different kinds of weights used for weighing objects as well as liquids. These used to vary from places, indicating the diversity of daily life.”

In this midst, a place of pride goes to the objects that are throwbacks to the election periods in the state’s history. The different pamphlets that form election literature were collected by him over decades, throwing a glimpse into how propaganda was done before. Voter slips were unheard of and instead were letters that bore the symbol of the candidate and a plea to the voters.