Kerala: NHAI sitting on police proposal for a signal system at Pettah Junction

KOCHI: When the narrow, congested roads at Pettah Junction gave way to wide, resurfaced stretches, thanks to preparatory work for metro rail, it came as a relief to motorists and pedestrians alike.

The intersection, however, has failed to cope with increased peak-hour traffic. The situation has been further exacerbated by the fact that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been sitting on a proposal submitted repeatedly by Kochi traffic police for a signal system at the crossroads.

“We initially submitted the proposal in 2021 following the widening of the stretch. The plan was resubmitted last year before the tarring of Kundanoor-Madurai NH 85 was initiated. Now that relaying has been completed, there is still no provision made for a traffic signal,” said a senior officer with Kochi traffic police (east) station.

The junction, where traffic from Kochi city merges with that coming along NH 85 from the Kundannoor end, play a key role in avoiding gridlock in the city’s thoroughfares and the suburbs.

“I joined last year and am not aware of the proposal submitted earlier. We’re ready to give the NOC (no-objection certificate) though our policy is to avoid traffic signals wherever possible. They [state government departments] will have to take up the work,” said Pradeep P, project director, NHAI, Kochi.