‘Look alike & think alike’: Over 150 pairs of twins gather to bond

KOCHI: On Sunday, Manickamangalam, a village near Kalady, was the venue of a unique event – featuring nearly 150 pairs of twins from across the state. Among the participants were 38 pairs of identical twins. Three triplets attended the event too.

‘Iratta Vismayam 24’ captured the attention of local and nearby residents. Organised by All Kerala Twins Community (AKTC), founded through social media interactions, the event showcased cultural programmes by participants. The presence of twin sisters Bhagyalekshmi and Dhanalekshmi – popularly known as Ponnu and Chinnu on social media – was an added attraction.

“Some members under the leadership of Viswas S Vavolil, from Ranni, kick-started the idea of creating the community. Through tireless efforts, it has emerged into a community of over 150 pairs of twins and triplets stretching from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram. Now we even have a WhatsApp group for twins,” said Preetha Mukesh, one of the administrators of AKTC.

This was the first programme organised by AKTC since its formation in January 2024. Excluding a few members settled abroad, almost all community members participated in the event. More than just a meet-up, it served as a platform to cherish companionship, Preetha stressed.

Niya and Nisha, identical twins from Pala, Kottayam, shared their excitement. “We were always curious about whether other twins think and act like us. Another meet-up of twins during Chinnu and Ponnu’s marriage further aroused our curiosity. Our efforts led us to AKTC and now here,” they said.

“Nisha is my best friend and we even think alike,” Niya said, explaining their bond.