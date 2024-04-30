At 62, Molly Joy's wanderlust defies a lifetime of hardship

KOCHI: Molly Joy is a born traveller. The bug bit her when she was 50. Her early years were in poverty, and she was one of the bread winners in the family even from age 10.

Now, the 62-year-old is a veteran having visited 16 countries. Her last jaunt was to Russia in 2023, and wishes to launch herself on a sojourn again once she puts together enough money or some magnanimous sponsor chooses to help her.

Her life now is in stark contrast to her childhood at Chitrapuzha near Ambalamukal in Trippunithura. “My father was a stone mason and I was the eldest in the family. Things at home were such that there were days when I went without getting even a mouthful of rice. My father’s job was very irregular. He would work for a week and then remain idle for another. So, money was not coming in and there were too many mouths to feed,” says Molly.

Her ordeal continued even after marriage, as her husband also did not get regular work being a stone mason. He passed away in 2004 making the going difficult for her and her two children. “I then opened a vegetable store in a room adjacent to our house.”

The struggle continued till 2012 when her daughter and son settled into their respective lives. “My daughter was married off and my son got a job in the Gulf. With the children all settled, money became surplus Since. Soon, my son too married and I became all alone in my house.”