Midnight meows and polling preps: A presiding officer's tale of an unusual night

KOCHI: A mango tree on the school campus welcomed us, swishing its branches in the wind. My team got down from the bus, carrying the electronic voting machines and other electoral materials, a day before the polling day.

A presiding officer’s duties include responsible documentation of official forms and smooth conduct of the poll. A polling team has a lot to do on those two days. This includes the paperwork, careful practice of the dos and don’ts on pre-poll and polling day, meticulous handling of the voting machines, timely reporting to the authorities and monitoring of the activities inside and around the booth.

In between getting ready for the tough task ahead, I spotted a cat which was walking around the building, restlessly. At night the meowing grew so loud that it was difficult for us to ignore her anymore. One of the polling officers told me that the cat was trying to communicate something. Well, being more of a dog-lover than a cat-lover, I found it difficult to understand her language.

Around 11 pm, we heard a faint ‘mew’ from behind a large almirah in the classroom. Very soon that faint mewing grew into a chorus. Three heads popped out — two jet-black and one white. “Ah, no wonder the cat doesn’t leave the campus,” pronounced another polling officer.

Now the mother cat’s mewing was getting louder. There was no peace until the cats rested. So a cat-loving polling officer somehow cajoled the mother cat into the room.