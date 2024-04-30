Safeguard your vision: Summer eye care tips to beat the heat

KOCHI: Summer brings longer days, warmer weather, and plenty of outdoor activities. However, along with the fun, it also brings some risks to eye health. The sun’s intense rays, increased outdoor time, and exposure to various elements can potentially harm your eyes if not properly cared for.

As summer has set in, there is a need to protect the eyes from the season’s potential hazards. Longer days, increased outdoor activities, and the intense heat requires special attention to maintain eye health. To ensure your eyes stay healthy and happy this summer, here are some do’s and don’ts to keep in mind.

Dos

Wear Sunglasses

Ensure to use quality sunglasses that provide 100 per cent UV protection. UV rays can cause damage to your eyes, leading to conditions like cataract and macular degeneration. Check out for sunglasses labelled as blocking both UVA and UVB rays.

Use Protective Eyewear

Whether you’re swimming, playing sports, or doing yard work, wear appropriate eye protection. Goggles or safety glasses can shield your eyes from debris, chemicals, and other harmful substances.

Stay Cautious about Seasonal Eye Allergies

Look out for seasonal allergic conjunctivitis, usually more common in summer. Symptoms are redness, itching, congestion of eyes along with sneezing. In case you experience such symptoms, avoid vigorous rubbing and consult your eye doctor.

Take Breaks from Screens

With more leisure time during the summer, it’s tempting to spend more hours on electronic gadgets. However, prolonged screen time, particularly for kids, can strain your eyes and contribute to digital eye fatigue. Follow the 20-20 rule i.e for every 20 minutes of screen time, take a break and look at a distant object for 20 minutes. Also, blink frequently while on screen; the normal blink rate is 15 per minute.

Get Regular Eye Exams

Schedule comprehensive eye exams with your ophthalmologist at least once a year, even if you don’t notice any vision problems. Eye exams can detect early signs of eye conditions like glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration, allowing for timely treatment and management.