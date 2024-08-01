Handy M80 gives way to Shine as two-wheeler tests become tougher

KOCHI: As old Bajaj M80s were being readied for their final outing in grounds across the state on Tuesday, some driving school owners could be seen garlanding the handy scooters. In grounds like Kakkanad under the Ernakulam RTO, the owners had also brought new Honda Shine bikes, which replaced the M80 as the new driving test vehicle.

Reason: An order issued by the Transport Commissionerate three months ago, banning the use of two-wheelers having gear shifters at the handlebars in driving tests from August 1. With no test scheduled for Wednesday, Tuesday was the last day for conducting tests using the M80, which according to experts offers better flexibility while manoeuvring curves.

“The Bajaj M80 was all the rage when I was young. I used one to go to the driving school and return home,” said John K L, 68, the owner of St Mary’s Driving School. He has been in the field for 41 years, and for a majority of the period, he imparted driving lessons to students on an M80 and used the bike in tests too.

“It’s true the M80 made the ‘8-Track’ test a bit easier for candidates. I have been teaching my students using an M80 for nearly 30 years,” said John.

“The scooter has been used for driving tests since August 28, 1998, when the ‘8’-shaped driving test track was introduced for the first time. The bikes used then like Vijay Super, Lamby, Chetak and all couldn’t be manoeuvred as efficiently as the M80 while taking the round curve,” he said.