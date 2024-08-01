Over 900 narcotics cases in eight months; efforts on to disrupt supply chains in Ernakulam

Detailing the recent crackdown on individuals involved in drug smuggling, the officer said, “The arrest of a three-member gang smuggling 1.8kg of MDMA under the cover of making short films in North Paravoor and the capture of a woman from Bengaluru with 1kg of MDMA were among the biggest drug seizures by the rural police during this short period. While the origin is yet to be hit, the squad is making all efforts to disrupt the drug-smuggling supply chains.”

Meanwhile, Ernakulam Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya applauded the operations of the Ernakulam Rural police under District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena in apprehending individuals involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases.

“The entire squad, led by the superintendent of the rural side, is vigorously working to eradicate the roots of the drug trade. The rise in NDPS cases within this short period indicates the level of detection and the strength of the operations being carried out by the force,” Vimaladitya said.

The primary intention is to diminish the demand for drugs among consumers, he added.

What happens to seized drugs

The narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances seized by law enforcement units are always disposed of through a specific process. An incinerator, a type of furnace designed for handling waste or burning hazardous materials in a combustion chamber, is used for the purpose. This process can reduce the volume of the material by up to 95% and its mass by up to 85%. Law enforcement units, such as the police, dispose of the seized drugs under controlled conditions with all necessary safety precautions to minimise air and environmental pollution. Additionally, a drug disposal committee regulates the entire procedure.