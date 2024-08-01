When Mohini meets Cleopatra

KOCHI: A dance school, that was founded to promote Mohiniyattam in the US, has today transformed into a pioneering theatre production company both locally and internationally. Founded in 2013 by Smitha Krishnan, a native of Ernakulam who’s now settled in the US, the dance school ‘Mohini’ has two dance ballet productions under its belt — Ghanashyam and Nirvana.

“Our hallmark lies in creating original, high-quality Indian classical dance ballets,” says Smitha. “Our past productions like Ghanashyam and Nirvana, a Greek Mythology-inspired ballet, have received accolades. We even got opportunities to perform at various platforms such as the Soorya Festival in Thiruvananthapuram, the 52nd Northwest Folklife Festival and the Seattle Theater Group’s 25th ‘Dance This’ event.”

Smitha primarily focuses on women-centric themes when it comes to her productions. “The traditional pieces in a Mohiniyattam repertoire are based on Hindu mythology. So, I explored themes that are more out-of-the-box with Nirvana and our upcoming production, Woman with No Wings,” she explains.

Talking about the dance school’s first dance ballet, Ghanashyam, Smitha says, “It was choreographed entirely in Mohiniyattam and the theme was more traditional depicting the life of Lord Krishna from birth to the Gita Upadesham.

Mohini’s second dance ballet, Nirvana, was based on Greek Mythology, shedding a unique perspective on the mythical character, Medusa, the snake-haired Gorgon. In this powerful retelling, the infamous monster is instrumental in leading the eternal Goddess of Wisdom and War, Athena, on a path of self-realisation, echoing the truth that beauty is a reflection of our inner purity.”

Elaborating about their latest production Woman With No Wings, Smitha says, “It is a powerful narrative that resonates with today’s societal challenges. Sadly, mental health issues continue to be a stigma and a topic that is difficult for many to broach, particularly the South Asian Community. “