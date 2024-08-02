A hangout space for humans, furry friends

KOCHI: Going out with one’s beloved pets is a hard chore in Kochi, especially since many public places — from malls to restaurants and even parks — are not always open for fur companions. Then comes the issue of flats not allowing pets inside, forcing many to only dream about having a dog or a cat.

However, now there is a solution for the pet lovers — a pet cafe opened by friends and business partners Alan Kuriakose and Amal Ajayakumar. Situated in Vennala, opposite Thykkattu Temple, the serene environment of With Fur is an inviting space for humans and their furry friends.

“We were always passionate about pets. However, we noticed that in Kochi, there are nearly zero places where you can hang out with your pets. That’s why, we thought of a pet cafe,” explains Alan.

As many apartments have restrictions on pets, Alan and Amal decided, to open the cafe near a few flats. “That’s why we chose this area in Vennala,” he says.

“Even those who don’t have pets for whatever reason can hang out with our cats and dogs in the cafe,” he smiles.

That’s right. With Fur has many resident pets — a single-coat husky, four charming Persian cats and a beagle. Alan’s husky will be in the cafe from Thursday to Sunday and Amal’s beagle on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Contrary to common assumptions about cats being aloof, they are extremely sociable and enjoy interacting with customers. They make the space more warm and welcoming for visitors,” says Alan.