NHAI begins 100-crore makeover of ‘dangerous’ container road in Kochi

KOCHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finally started implementing a Rs 100-crore project which is aimed at giving a major makeover to the 17.12-km-long Container Road, linking Kalamassery with the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam. The project includes installation of 1,106 streetlights, setting up of four dedicated truck lay-bys, relaying of the entire road stretch and strengthening of 11 bridges.

Earlier, the Kerala high Court had asked the state government to take measures to make the stretch safer for vehicular traffic after a spate of fatal mishaps were reported. The main issues identified then were illegal parking of container lorries on the roadside and absence of streetlights. The hC had directed the state government to remove all encroachments and restrict the parking of trucks on the stretch. The NhAI had come under fire for failing to provide essential infrastructure on the stretch despite collecting a hefty toll fee.

“We’ve started the bridge repair works and other preliminary construction activities. The works like BC (bituminous concrete) overlay will be taken up only after the monsoon. Five per cent of the total construction activities have been completed. We aim to finish the entire work in a year,” said P Pradeep, NhAI project director.

Initial rectification works such as fixing of guard stones, W-beam crash barrier, embankment and shoulder repairing have been completed. The boring of holes and concrete foundation laying for the installation of streetlights & mast lights with LeD system, has been taken up on the entire stretch.

All 11 bridges on the stretch are being strengthened for smooth traffic flow by uplifting the deck. The activities also include replacement of bearings, and expansion joints, repairing of cracks/damage, and relaying of the bridge approach roads. Service roads covering a distance of 10.4 km will be taken up for improvements. A culvert is also being constructed to link the service road near Mulavukad. Similarly, the construction of a drainage for a length of 5.9 km has also started.

Major hurdle

The contractor ‘M/s CDR & Co Constructions’ has encountered a major hurdle with the underground gas pipelines of GAIL, KSPPL (Kochi Salem Pipeline Private Limited) and others passing through the stretch.

“Construction of the first truck lay-by is progressing at Vallarpadam end (ch 16+300 RhS). We’ve identified two to three locations for the rest of the truck lay-bys. however, during excavation for drainage construction and site preparation for truck lay-bys in the remaining locations, we encountered a major hurdle in the form of underground gas pipelines. Due to this, the excavation could be done only upto a certain depth. Also, local residents have opposed the construction of raised drains in Mulavukad area,” he said.

The highway corridor was commissioned in 2015 and this is the first major “strengthening and improvement work.”