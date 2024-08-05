Central fund sought for deepening of terminal in Kochi

KOCHI: K V Thomas, the special representative of the Kerala government in New Delhi, has written to Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal seeking Union government funding for the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal’s Deepening Project.

The preliminary estimate puts the cost of the project, which is necessary for the berthing of mother ships, at Rs 800 crore. The centre had previously agreed to fund half of the project cost. However, the Kochi Port Authority, the terminal’s parent organisation, is currently unable to allocate Rs 400 crore.

“It is impossible to proceed with the project without the centre’s support. Although no concrete assurances have been given yet, the Port Authority remains hopeful of a favourable decision. They are in the process of appointing consultants to conduct a detailed study on the draft deepening, with the report expected within three months,” the letter read.

Currently, the draft at Vallarpadam is only 14.5 m, and the berth length is 600 m. A minimum draft of 16 m is required to accommodate large vessels capable of carrying between 15,000 TEUs to 21,000 TEUs. The arrival of mother ships is expected to boost the transhipment business, benefitting the commercial community of Kerala.

“I draw your attention to the issue and a favourable decision may be taken in granting liberal financial assistance as requested by the Kochi Port authorities for implementing the project,” the letter stated.