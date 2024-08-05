Seven youths held with drugs in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: Seven persons were arrested on Saturday in a major drug bust in Perumbavoor. Vengola natives Vimal, 22, Vishakh,21, and Praveen, 25, Arakkapady native Vishnu Saju, 22, Pulluvazhy native Adhithyan,25, Kuttampuzha native Appu,27, and Mannancherry native Rinas, 24, were arrested in a joint operation by special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Mohit Rawat. The arrests were made during a raid under Operation Clean Perumbavoor, based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

Police seized around 30 grams of chemical drugs and cannabis from the group. The suspects procured drugs from foreigners in Bengaluru. According to a police officer, Vimal and Vishakh are brothers, and Vishnu and Rinas were also residing at their house in Vengola. The drugs were stored in a specially prepared compartment in the house.