Breastfeeding: What after maternity leave?

KOCHI: All moms are superhumans. Multi-tasking is one of our many abilities, and working women can and should breastfeed. It’s important to have a plan in place to ensure the availability of breast milk for your baby. Here are some tips to help mothers continue breastfeeding while working:

Start early: Begin using breast pumps to express milk 2 to 3 weeks before returning to work. Electric breast pumps are convenient and help avoid fatigue. Use an electric steriliser to keep the breast pump and other utensils clean. Small, handy sterilisers are easily available in the market.

Regular expression: Aim to express breast milk 3 to 4 times daily, including at night before sleep, in the morning, and once or twice during working hours. Utilise the 1-hour breastfeeding break that working women are entitled to until their baby is 15 months old.

Proper storage: Store pumped milk in bottles made of hard plastic (BPA-free), glass, or steel. Wash and sterilise the bottles after each use. Follow the first-in, first-out rule for using pumped milk. Expressed milk should be used within 4 hours if kept at room temperature. Milk stored in the refrigerator at 4 degrees Celsius can be used within 24 hours.

Thaw refrigerated milk by keeping it at room temperature for about half an hour before feeding; once thawed, do not refrigerate again. Avoid using a microwave for thawing breast milk. Milk expressed during working hours can be stored in a refrigerator and transported in cool containers with ice packs.