Kerala government invites suggestions from MNCs for draft commercial policy

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday announced setting up of retail areas at the regional level to boost retail sales in Kerala. Rajeeve, who was addressing a meeting of multi-national companies in the FMCG sector, said efforts were also being made to bring more FMCG manufacturing companies to Kerala.

The Kerala Industrial Promotion Bureau, in association with the Commerce and Industries Department, organised the conclave of companies operating in Kerala to collect suggestions for a draft comprehensive commercial policy that the government aims to bring out for commercial and retail sectors. “More suggestions for the draft policy can be given by those in the commercial sector within two weeks,” Rajeeve said.

The minister said 2.64 lakh new enterprises had come up in the state as part of the government’s entrepreneurship programme, resulting in an investment of over Rs 16,800 crore and creation of 5.6 lakh job opportunities.

“Of these, 1.17 lakh enterprises and investment of over Rs 7,100 crore were in the retail and wholesale trade sector. As many as 2.21 lakh new jobs were created in the sector. To give more emphasis on the sector keeping in view changing business needs, the government has set up a special Department of Commerce under the Directorate of Industries and Commerce,” Rajeeve said.

He said: “The government has prepared various systems like MSME clinics, insurance and free cost accounting service in every district for MSMEs, including the commercial sector.”