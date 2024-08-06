The reel story

The petition also highlighted that widespread disclosure of the report, even with redactions, poses significant risks of identifying individuals who provided testimonies under assurances of confidentiality.

“The unilateral decision to disclose the report without prior consultation violates principles of natural justice, denying affected parties, including stakeholders in the film industry, the opportunity to respond to potential allegations or criticisms that could unjustly damage their reputations and livelihoods,” said Sajimon. He feared that making the report public could lead to the identification of the witnesses, potentially exposing them to retaliation or further harassment.

During the hearing of the petition, Advocate M Ajay, counsel for the SIC, questioned why the petitioner, a film producer, was trying to prevent the disclosure of the report, noting that it had been shelved for more than four-and-a-half years. The public has a right to know the contents of the report, as it was meant to improve conditions in the film industry. He also pointed out that the commission had already taken steps to protect the privacy of individuals by redacting sensitive information.

And just an hour before the scheduled reveal of the report, the single bench of the High Court which heard the case on July 24 stayed the release.

“We are not looking to drag names. However, the findings of the report have to come out. Whether there is a casting couch in the industry, whether pay disparity exists or not, whether the working conditions of women are problematic, etc. need to be revealed,” explains Sajitha.

“Ultimately,” adds Bina, “as the government plans to come out with a film policy, we want to point out that gender is also one aspect it should consider. This report provides information for the same.”

Now, on Tuesday, the court will hear the petition once again and ultimately decide the future of the film industry.

What did the Justice K Hema Committee tell the Cultural Affairs Department?

The committe’s letter dated February 19, 2020, says: “I would also bring to your kind notice the need to keep the report confidential since it contains details of sexual assault, harassment, and abuse which were disclosed to the Committee by various women in privacy in in-camera proceedings. We have been following the principles laid down by the Supreme Court in various decisions to keep the matter extra confidential. I would also take the liberty to alert you to follow these principles, before parting with the report to anybody in a routine manner.”

T Asaf Ali, former Director General of Prosecution

There are exemptions from disclosure under the RTI Act like information, disclosure of which would affect the sovereignty and integrity of India or that relates to personal information the disclosure of which has no relationship to any public activity. However, it has been made clear that information about the allegation of corruption and human rights violations shall not be excluded. Information sought squarely falls under the category of human rights violation and public interest. From the facts, circumstances, it is very evident that the disclosure outweighs the alleged harm of breach of privacy. Then, why the government is withholding vital documents and material objects like pen drives even to the Information Commission is shrouded in mystery.

A K Balan, former minister

The Justice Hema Committee was not formed based on the Commissions of Inquiry Act. It was appointed for a fact-finding inquiry based on the representation of the Women in Cinema Collective. We have provided all facilities to the committee to look into the matter, and they filed a report. If it was formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, the report would have to be placed before the assembly along with the action taken report. But in this case, there is no such mandate. The matter is now pending before the Court.