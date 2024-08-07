Malayalam music on a pedestal, the hip-hop way

KOCHI: Thirumali aka Vishnu M S has been a prominent figure in Kerala’s rap scene from its early days.
Hailing from Kottayam, his journey into hip-hop was driven by a passion for Western legends like Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. His breakthrough came in 2020 with the hit Malayali Da, which significantly boosted his profile.
Now, with Thericho, his latest project, ThirumaLi marks a bold shift both in terms of music and visual aesthetics. Here, the rap artist discusses his journey in the music industry, what hip-hop actually is and more...
Excerpts:
Could you elaborate on your entry into the rap scene?
I’ve been a fan of hip-hop since my school days. Back then, my favourite artists were Eminem, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole. When I noticed that Malayalam rap was starting to emerge, I saw an opportunity to try rapping in my language. To my surprise, it resonated with many people, and that’s the beginning of my journey.
Did you already have a support network to help you flourish in the music scene?
I must admit, I was alone in the music-making process. There wasn’t much backing from my family as they didn’t understand the art form. Many of my friends too dismissed it as a passing craze. However, they have all come to appreciate rap after my recent successes.
Rap is mostly English. Why the Malayalam route?
Initially, I wrote in English. But the language and the output I got from it didn’t seem to resonate with me. It didn’t feel authentic. I still remember syncing the lyrics to the beats from the English rap I grew up listening to (laughs). I think I switched to Malayalam to make it more authentic. I could finally write verses in a language I’m familiar with.
Is there pressure to use difficult Malayalam words in rap?
I hail from Kottayam and the Malayalam spoken here is the achadi bhasha (language used in print), so my songs have that influence at times.
In rap, I don’t think you have to use difficult words to show off your knowledge. Each region in Kerala has its uniqueness. Regardless of how complex a language is, the key is to help the audience connect with the message.
Of late, Malabar slang is becoming the norm, both in rap and otherwise…
Yes, I agree. The interest in rap is predominantly higher in the Malabar region. So the acceptance that Malabari artists enjoy is greater when compared to other artists. Currently, there’s a trend for rap influenced by Malabar. But I believe this is just a phase. Trends are, after all, very fleeting.
As an artist, adopting Malabari slang just because it’s trending might not work for me. Especially since I’m not a native Malabari. However, I do find myself incorporating certain Malabari words like ‘onn’ and ‘ol’ into my music as they naturally fit with the rap style.
You’ve collaborated with several artists including Dabzee and Thudwiser… Do you feel such collabs have influenced your musical identity?
Yes, some alternations have happened. I don’t think my music style today is the same as when I first began. Influences and inspirations can definitely shift your style. I believe that one shouldn’t be stuck in doing similar kinds of work. These changes come at a cost as some fans prefer my earlier work.
Your graph as an artist took a complete turn after Malayali Da…
Yes, that’s correct. I’d been doing many songs before the release of Malayali Da. Then, I was sort of stuck in a rut, not known to the outside world. I wanted a song that would make me familiar to the crowd.
Also, it was during that time when Hip hop Tamizha became a rage. I was inspired by his strategy of influencing Tamilians with songs that struck a chord with the Tamil crowd.
While Malayali Da was meant to resonate with Malayalis, it also addresses some negatives.
Rap often talks about politics, reformation and culture. Do you feel rap should be just confined to these themes?
Yes, there is a general misconception of rap being serious. Honestly, the core aspect of rap music is fun. But the idea that’s caught on is that rap is a cry against oppression.
Rap is a play with words. You can express anything under the sun through rap. In Kerala, ‘Chakyar Koothu’ is a version of rap. Its core element is delivering sarcasm, punchlines, etc.
Your recent work Thericho is quite unlike what you have done in the past. Could you elaborate on the inspiration and vision behind this project?
The song revolves around the theme of violence and bloodshed. It is more or less derived from the mindset of a vengeful killer. Inspired by the underground fight scenes and visual style of Fight Club. The music video portrays intense conflict.
However, due to its violent content, Thericho was restricted by YouTube’s community guidelines and wasn’t promoted on the platform. We chose not to edit the content for compliance which limited its reach on social media.
According to the latest reports, Malayalam music is the world’s fastest-growing category from India on Spotify. As an artist, how do you feel about this feat?
It is indeed a matter of pride. And I believe, it is not just the contribution of movie songs, hip-hop artists too have played a significant role in this achievement. It is a collective effort.
With the growing popularity of commercial content, is there pressure for rap artists to create mainstream music?
To achieve mainstream success, artists often need to experiment with new elements or sacrifice certain aspects of their authenticity. Today’s releases often require stepping outside of comfort zones and adapting to broader trends.
Previously, people often linked songs to the actors in movies rather than the artists behind them. With the rise in hip-hop’s popularity, do you think the focus has shifted?
Nowadays, people have been noticing musicians as well. It is not right for a song to be recognised under an actor’s name. Musicians these days have a brand of their own. The change is slow, but it is happening.
As an artist, how do you see yourself — indie, underground, or mainstream?
I want to be known as a mainstream rap artist. I prefer making commercial tracks.
Hip-hop is booming in the South. What is your take on the listenership here?
I wonder if people here like rap because it’s a trend or whether they like the genre sincerely. Also, our people focus more on the brand than anything else. At the same time, there’s also a section of genuine followers.
Is there anything about the future of Indian music that concerns you?
I think we are drifting away from our traditional styles. No matter what we say, hip-hop is a Western concept. The rise of new preferences has led to a decline in classical music, ganamela artists, especially among younger audiences. To address this, I incorporate traditional sounds like ‘chenda melam’ and nadaswaram into my work.
Your upcoming projects...
I’m in the process of making an album with 10 songs. It won’t be conceptual. It will have all the essence of rap and will be both entertaining as well as political. You can find everything in this album.
I believe, once it is out, it would be more like a reference to all the aspirants
who want to get into rap. It would be like a guidebook for those who want to understand what Malayalam rap is all about.