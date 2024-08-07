Malayalam music on a pedestal, the hip-hop way

While Malayali Da was meant to resonate with Malayalis, it also addresses some negatives.

Rap often talks about politics, reformation and culture. Do you feel rap should be just confined to these themes?

Yes, there is a general misconception of rap being serious. Honestly, the core aspect of rap music is fun. But the idea that’s caught on is that rap is a cry against oppression.

Rap is a play with words. You can express anything under the sun through rap. In Kerala, ‘Chakyar Koothu’ is a version of rap. Its core element is delivering sarcasm, punchlines, etc.

Your recent work Thericho is quite unlike what you have done in the past. Could you elaborate on the inspiration and vision behind this project?

The song revolves around the theme of violence and bloodshed. It is more or less derived from the mindset of a vengeful killer. Inspired by the underground fight scenes and visual style of Fight Club. The music video portrays intense conflict.

However, due to its violent content, Thericho was restricted by YouTube’s community guidelines and wasn’t promoted on the platform. We chose not to edit the content for compliance which limited its reach on social media.

According to the latest reports, Malayalam music is the world’s fastest-growing category from India on Spotify. As an artist, how do you feel about this feat?

It is indeed a matter of pride. And I believe, it is not just the contribution of movie songs, hip-hop artists too have played a significant role in this achievement. It is a collective effort.

With the growing popularity of commercial content, is there pressure for rap artists to create mainstream music?

To achieve mainstream success, artists often need to experiment with new elements or sacrifice certain aspects of their authenticity. Today’s releases often require stepping outside of comfort zones and adapting to broader trends.

Previously, people often linked songs to the actors in movies rather than the artists behind them. With the rise in hip-hop’s popularity, do you think the focus has shifted?

Nowadays, people have been noticing musicians as well. It is not right for a song to be recognised under an actor’s name. Musicians these days have a brand of their own. The change is slow, but it is happening.

As an artist, how do you see yourself — indie, underground, or mainstream?

I want to be known as a mainstream rap artist. I prefer making commercial tracks.

Hip-hop is booming in the South. What is your take on the listenership here?

I wonder if people here like rap because it’s a trend or whether they like the genre sincerely. Also, our people focus more on the brand than anything else. At the same time, there’s also a section of genuine followers.

Is there anything about the future of Indian music that concerns you?

I think we are drifting away from our traditional styles. No matter what we say, hip-hop is a Western concept. The rise of new preferences has led to a decline in classical music, ganamela artists, especially among younger audiences. To address this, I incorporate traditional sounds like ‘chenda melam’ and nadaswaram into my work.

Your upcoming projects...

I’m in the process of making an album with 10 songs. It won’t be conceptual. It will have all the essence of rap and will be both entertaining as well as political. You can find everything in this album.

I believe, once it is out, it would be more like a reference to all the aspirants

who want to get into rap. It would be like a guidebook for those who want to understand what Malayalam rap is all about.