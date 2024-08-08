Bold & beautiful

KOCHI: We are well past the halfway mark of 2024, and already the fashion game has caught some eyeballs with the return of boho days, when crochet and fringes ruled the fashion game. Along with it, little white dresses, slim sneakers, and statement belts have bold reappearances. Nostalgia for the ‘90s is also in full swing, what with all the draped tank tops, sharp blazers, loafers, and kitten heels.

But it’s not the fits and flats that raised the bar this year, the trends in makeup are also part of the bandwagon. The trending looks, techniques, and details have already been out thanks to the makeup forecasts. Analysis reveals that 2024 has placed a greater emphasis on textures over colours. Skincare routines, natural look, artfully pumped-up lips, bold shades, and many contrasts are back in vogue.

But the game changer: au naturel.

“Nowadays, people prefer a clean makeup look or a skin-finish look,” says Christina Tony, makeup artist and founder of Makeup Artistry.

According to her, the general perception was that makeup was the ultimate solution to cover all kinds of facial blemishes.

“However, now, with the clean look, one can play up their natural features instead of masking them. To achieve this flawlessly, skin also has to be prepped accordingly. That is why people are so attentive towards following a proper skincare routine,” Christina says.

One main reason, she says, is that people are becoming more confident to face the camera. “They step out with subtle makeup and let their natural skin shine as they are aware that the focus is on the skin.”