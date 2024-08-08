Bold & beautiful

KOCHI: We are well past the halfway mark of 2024, and already the fashion game has caught some eyeballs with the return of boho days, when crochet and fringes ruled the fashion game. Along with it, little white dresses, slim sneakers, and statement belts have bold reappearances. Nostalgia for the ‘90s is also in full swing, what with all the draped tank tops, sharp blazers, loafers, and kitten heels.
But it’s not the fits and flats that raised the bar this year, the trends in makeup are also part of the bandwagon. The trending looks, techniques, and details have already been out thanks to the makeup forecasts. Analysis reveals that 2024 has placed a greater emphasis on textures over colours. Skincare routines, natural look, artfully pumped-up lips, bold shades, and many contrasts are back in vogue.
But the game changer: au naturel.
“Nowadays, people prefer a clean makeup look or a skin-finish look,” says Christina Tony, makeup artist and founder of Makeup Artistry.
According to her, the general perception was that makeup was the ultimate solution to cover all kinds of facial blemishes.
“However, now, with the clean look, one can play up their natural features instead of masking them. To achieve this flawlessly, skin also has to be prepped accordingly. That is why people are so attentive towards following a proper skincare routine,” Christina says.
One main reason, she says, is that people are becoming more confident to face the camera. “They step out with subtle makeup and let their natural skin shine as they are aware that the focus is on the skin.”
Blush ‘n’ freckles
Samson Lei, makeup artist and founder of Samson Lei Hair and Makeup, says what is important is to look clean and comfortable irrespective of whether it’s subtle or loud. That being said, the artist claims the majority prefer a soft, subtle glam.
“Natural and balanced. This look is all about dewy complexion, hydrated lips, and blushing cheeks. Blush is so sought after these days, instead of powder blush, preference is more for glossy and balmy ones. This also helps achieve that dewy glass look,” says Samson.
While trying to retain the natural look, makeup artists often get requests to do subtle glam makeup by maintaining the rawness of the skin. “It’s more like embracing one’s imperfections, and I think that should be the true meaning of beauty. People maintain their pigmentation spots, texture and even freckle marks,” says Samson.
Some also say there is a new tendency to celebrate freckles and even make them pop more by adding more spots with a freckle pen.
Pop and plump
Accentuating the lip is another focus for many, and giving a plump nature to the lip is key.
“Plumpy lips are the talk of the town. It’s not shaping the lips with liners and giving the pop of colour anymore. Many go for cosmetic surgeries for more volume, and the majority, who can’t afford it, plump their lips with makeup. Here, the plump mask is used on lips to accentuate thinner ones. After this, liners and lipsticks are applied,” says make-up artist Jo.
In the race to accentuate textures, lip jellies have become another hot commodity. People have had their share of lip balms, glosses and lipsticks. And lip jellies and mousse are used for their distinct texture.
Catty eyes
Cat eye makeup has begun to infiltrate fashion again. When you want to give the clean beauty trend a break, an edgy liquid cat eye is the way to go and it seems to be back on track.
“Cat eyes and plenty of mascara, you can never go wrong with these two. Also, the trend of using eyelash extensions is picking up in several parts of the world. Though the Kerala market has not been keen to keep eyelash extensions, it is the ‘it’ thing at the moment,” says Ginoj George, founder of the Make Over salon in Ernakulam
Dare to experiment
Though the old-world charm of the clean girl aesthetic is trending in 2024, many are also taking a break from the minimalist approach. Hence, many experiment with bold colours, particularly for the eyes.
But it isn’t just applying bold shades all across, instead, it’s about strategic placement of shades — a bright blue on the outer corner of the eye and a pastel blue on the inner. The key is to use pops of colours thoughtfully. Speaking of colour preferences, cool undertones seem to have picked up, especially blue aesthetics.
“The preferences are always subjective. What I’ve noticed is that the younger generation is keen on experimenting with bright and bold hues, be it on their eyes or lips. In Kerala, so far, the preference has been more for the warm tones,” says Christina.
That said, it doesn’t mean Malayalis aren’t open to creating bold and geometric shapes with eyeliners or applying coloured mascaras and eyeliners.
“People do step away from the traditional black liners. Matching your eyeliners with your outfit is another way youngsters opt to complement eye colour. And they use all the shades, be it neon pink, blue, green, you name it,” she adds.
Who doesn’t like a bit of shimmer to top the look? Glitters always have their moment, though the trend is fleeting. 2024 seems to have embraced glitters but in subtle tones. A glitter pigment on the eyelid or a cream shadow that provides an iridescent shade to the eyes, together make glitter part of everyday look.
The ‘90s are back
The ‘90s fashion has hopped onto makeup as well. The glam is not subtle, it’s dramatic, point out experts.
“When you think about the 90s, one of the many features that come to mind is the big bindi, complemented by bold lips — red, magenta, maroon,” says Jo.
Fashion isn’t just always one-sided, notes Christina. Though subtle and soft have takers, many don’t shy away from that ‘90s bold glam. “It wouldn’t be an everyday deal though. Big wavy hair, bold eyeliner, defined brows, beautifully lined lips, topped with a generous amount of lipgloss — it calls for special occasions,” she says.
Loud grunge
While talking about the past, grunge makeup is another trendsetter in 2024. Though not popular down south, the West has already got on board with the specific aesthetics, which include, smoky eyes and dark hues; matte lips with shades of brown, black and deep burgundy; edgy eyeliners, etc.
“I wouldn’t say the crowd here specifically prefers it, but a touch of grunge is making an appearance. For instance, smoky eyes, smudged eyeshadows, and matte finishes are trending — not necessarily because they’re in high demand, but sometimes it is chosen according to the situation,” says Christina.
“After all, fashion is cyclical,” she smiles. Any era can make a comeback at any time.