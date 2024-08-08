Driver by day peddler by night

KOCHI: A few individuals are seen waiting at Thuthiyoor Junction near Kakkanad at dusk. They don’t board any late-running buses or call taxis. After a while, an autorickshaw arrives, as if they had booked it online. They get into the autorickshaw and head to the Thuthiyoor ferry, the bus stand, or a secluded place.
After some time, they are dropped off at the same spot by the same vehicle. The autorickshaw then begins its next trip with another individual waiting at the spot. Locals and law enforcement units, such as excise and police, notice these rides while other rickshaws and cabs wait long hours for decent-fare rides. However, they don’t suspect the autorickshaw driver merely based on his frequent trips.
After some days, the Excise Intelligence Enforcement Squad receives secret information that many youths, including men and women, are frequenting the Thuthiyoor region after sunset, leading to suspicions of an active drug trade involving an autorickshaw driver.
Consequently, a joint operation by the excise enforcement squad, Excise Intelligence, and Ernakulam City Excise Range results in the apprehension of the autorickshaw driver, Rahul Rames, 30, a native of Thuthiyoor, on July 23. The squad seizes 58 Nitrazepam pills (31g), highly dangerous sedatives from his possession. Besides, the team seizes five Phenergan injections (used to prevent vomiting after drug use), sterile water for injection, and numerous syringes from him. Subsequent interrogation reveals the modus operandi.
“The arrest of the autorickshaw driver followed a tip-off provided by a young man who was apprehended by the squad in Chittethukara, Kakkanad, the previous week. He revealed that an autorickshaw driver was conducting midnight rides in the Thuthiyoor area for drug supplies,” says an excise officer. Based on this information, the squad waited undercover at the spot, intercepted the autorickshaw, and took the driver into custody. The officer adds, “At the time of the arrest, he was heavily intoxicated, and we managed to catch him after immense effort.”
Commenting on the accused’s modus operandi, another excise official says, “He (Rahul) initially picks up customers as regular passengers, hands them the drugs during the ride, and then drops them back at the pickup point. The accused used to sell pill, which costs just four rupees, for I200, making a 200% profit,” he said.
“Possessing more than 20 grams of such drugs is a punishable offence by up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh,” he adds. Meanwhile, Excise Enforcement Assistant Commissioner Jimmy Joseph states that
NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases are on the rise in the city. “Drug peddlers are employing diverse methods for their operations. Instead of traditional approaches such as focusing on specific areas or customers, they are now deploying credible ways to carry out the business,” he explains.
What is a Nitrazepam pill?
Nitrazepam pills are hypnotic drugs used for short-term relief from severe anxiety, extreme fear, and insomnia. They also possess sedative properties. Medical experts warn that misuse of these drugs can lead to high blood pressure and even heart attack.
Case diary
This weekly column brings you exciting, intriguing police stories, straight from the crime files