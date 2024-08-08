Driver by day peddler by night

KOCHI: A few individuals are seen waiting at Thuthiyoor Junction near Kakkanad at dusk. They don’t board any late-running buses or call taxis. After a while, an autorickshaw arrives, as if they had booked it online. They get into the autorickshaw and head to the Thuthiyoor ferry, the bus stand, or a secluded place.

After some time, they are dropped off at the same spot by the same vehicle. The autorickshaw then begins its next trip with another individual waiting at the spot. Locals and law enforcement units, such as excise and police, notice these rides while other rickshaws and cabs wait long hours for decent-fare rides. However, they don’t suspect the autorickshaw driver merely based on his frequent trips.

After some days, the Excise Intelligence Enforcement Squad receives secret information that many youths, including men and women, are frequenting the Thuthiyoor region after sunset, leading to suspicions of an active drug trade involving an autorickshaw driver.

Consequently, a joint operation by the excise enforcement squad, Excise Intelligence, and Ernakulam City Excise Range results in the apprehension of the autorickshaw driver, Rahul Rames, 30, a native of Thuthiyoor, on July 23. The squad seizes 58 Nitrazepam pills (31g), highly dangerous sedatives from his possession. Besides, the team seizes five Phenergan injections (used to prevent vomiting after drug use), sterile water for injection, and numerous syringes from him. Subsequent interrogation reveals the modus operandi.