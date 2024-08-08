EDITH 2.0: A fusion of technology and heritage

KOCHI: Academics met innovation and technology during the EDITH 2.0 innovation summit hosted by St Teresa’s College on Wednesday. The event, organised by the college’s innovation and entrepreneurship wing in collaboration with IHub, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various clubs, including the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC), and the Incubation Cell.

The summit was inaugurated by Anoop Ambika, chief executive officer of KSUM, and Dr Nirmala Padmanabhan, dean of Extension and Incubation. Arun Nair, executive director of TiE Kerala, was the chief guest. Dr Sajimol Agustine, senior administration and coordinator of EDITH 2.0, delivered the felicitation speech.

The event – a platform celebrating the convergence of technology and heritage – was jointly celebrated with Fair Future Overseas Educational Consultancy, and Vision Motors, and with support from Kerala Startup Mission, TiE Kerala, KIED, Risaya Academy, and Master Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, principal Dr Alphonsa Vijaya Joseph emphasised the significance of the summit stating, “St Teresa’s College has always been a pioneer in fostering entrepreneurship, and we are proud to witness our students carrying forward this legacy.”

Underscoring the entrepreneurial and innovative spirit prevalent among the students, many delved into the latest robotics technology by building their robots during a workshop held as part of the summit. “It’s truly innovative to see students taking such initiative,” remarked Febina, a fellow student. A mesmerising performance by the music band The Alttarnad in the evening provided a fitting finale to the day-long event.