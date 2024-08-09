Celebrating weavers at Rang Mahal

KOCHI: Celebrating its 16th year, Rang Mahal is back in town exhibiting the artistry of over 250 weaving families from Nadia district in West Bengal. The exhibition, ongoing at Bharat Hotel, gives emphasis to traditional craftsmanship and sustainability.

From everyday cotton to luxurious silks, Rang Mahal offers a diverse range of sarees and clothing materials, reflecting the deep commitment of artisans to their craft.

The exhibition features quality sarees priced between D800 and D1,500. One of their standout creations is the Malka fabric, which is a combination of unbleached cotton with khadi cotton, producing starch-free sarees that suit all body types.

The expo also offers a variety of unstitched clothing materials, including Jamdani woven full sets, woven top (kurta) materials, colourful kota cotton dupattas, and pure tussar kurta.

According to the organisers, this year’s exhibition urges shoppers to stear clear of from fast fashion and embrace sustainable clothing made from organic fabrics and colours.

“If you are looking to integrate sustainable as well as stylish designs into the wardrobe, then Rang Mahal has it all. This year’s collection also breathes new life into Bengali needlecraft by incorporating modern twists with handcrafted stitches like Aari, Banhi, Tilli, and Kantha on starch-free materials such as linen cotton, Mulmulkota, and lightweight reshams,” says Shomishta Das Biswas, the exhibition coordinator.

With a dual mission to provide exclusive weaver artwork at affordable prices while enhancing the economic conditions of Bengal weavers, the organisation is committed to promoting sustainable and traditional craftsmanship.

“The inspiration to bring the exhibition to Kerala was the large number of Malayalee visitors during our Hyderabad event, who suggested that such an exhibition would be well-received in their home state,” says Shomishta.

The exhibition, which is open to the public from 10am to 9.30pm, will conclude on August 18.