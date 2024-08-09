The dark side of tourism

KOCHI: As the twin landslides at Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district shocked Kerala, two terms that have been attracting attention are ‘dark tourism’ and ‘disaster tourism’.

The former gained attention following a tweet by the Kerala Police, which asked people to refrain from sightseeing and engaging in dark tourism in light of the Wayanad tragedy. Wayanad district collector Meghashree D R also asserted that what’s happening is a rescue operation, not a space for disaster tourism.

But is that a trend in Kerala? What triggered such a trend? TNIE tries to decode these terms and the trend.

Soon after news of the landslides broke, many people made a beeline to the disaster zone allegedly under various pretexts just for a visit. Of late, such a trend has been seen whenever a major disaster happens in the state prompting debates with experts pointing towards both positive and negative aspects.

“Dark tourism has been happening for quite some time,” says Rajesh P R, a tour guide. “Various sites that witnessed terrible incidents resulting in many deaths have always been on the itinerary of tourists,” he says. For examples Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, Cellular Jail in Andaman Nicobar Islands, Jallianwala Bagh in Punjab, and Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. The term and the phenomenon have been trending globally since shows such as Chernobyl came out around five years ago.