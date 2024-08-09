Whrooming up to go green  

KOCHI: As the world sings earth songs to reaffirm its green vows, the automobile industry gears up with pace and power to take the lead.

It, however, has always been bogged by two concerns — how to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and the anxiety of customers about the reliability of electric vehicles (EVs).

The urgent need, of late, to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions has also helped the industry’s added focus towards green practices. Also aiding the shift is the need to wriggle out of the accusation that the country’s transportation sector, especially road transport, contributes over 30% of the emissions.

For the reasons above and to align themselves with India’s ambitious green mobility goals to hit 30% EV adoption by 2030 and expand charging infrastructure and manufacturing, the industry is embracing EVs, sustainable materials, fuel-efficient engines, renewable energy, and green certifications. And for many leading manufacturers, the answer to many woes like reducing emissions and promoting green initiatives lies in EV technology.

Green initiatives in general are based on many pillars

Electric Vehicles (EVs) development: As part of the stress on developing and promoting EVs to reduce carbon emissions, companies like Tata Motors, MG Motor, and Mahindra Electric, have introduced electric car models in the Indian market to encourage the adoption of cleaner transportation options.