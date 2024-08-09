Whrooming up to go green  

KOCHI: As the world sings earth songs to reaffirm its green vows, the automobile industry gears up with pace and power to take the lead.
It, however, has always been bogged by two concerns — how to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and the anxiety of customers about the reliability of electric vehicles (EVs).
The urgent need, of late, to combat climate change and reduce carbon emissions has also helped the industry’s added focus towards green practices. Also aiding the shift is the need to wriggle out of the accusation that the country’s transportation sector, especially road transport, contributes over 30% of the emissions.
For the reasons above and to align themselves with India’s ambitious green mobility goals to hit 30% EV adoption by 2030 and expand charging infrastructure and manufacturing, the industry is embracing EVs, sustainable materials, fuel-efficient engines, renewable energy, and green certifications. And for many leading manufacturers, the answer to many woes like reducing emissions and promoting green initiatives lies in EV technology.
Green initiatives in general are based on many pillars
Electric Vehicles (EVs) development: As part of the stress on developing and promoting EVs to reduce carbon emissions, companies like Tata Motors, MG Motor, and Mahindra Electric, have introduced electric car models in the Indian market to encourage the adoption of cleaner transportation options.
Hybrid vehicles: Some brands in India, such as Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Honda, have introduced hybrid vehicles that combine traditional internal combustion engines with electric power to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.
Biofuels and alternate fuel development: Many companies are exploring the use of biofuels and alternate fuels like CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and lower carbon emissions. Firms are also starting Biogas plants and a lot of solar power plants.
Vehicle recycling programmes: Car manufacturers are coming up with vehicle recycling programmes to responsibly dispose of end-of-life vehicles and reduce the environmental impact of automotive waste.
Green manufacturing practices: Several car brands in India are adopting green manufacturing practices to reduce energy consumption, water usage, and waste generation in their production processes.
Let’s have a look at some of the recent announcements.
DriEV.Bharat
JSW MG Motor India launched a series of pioneering EV innovations at the DriEV.Bharat event in Delhi this week. All these are aimed at advancing EV technology and the faster adoption of electric vehicles along with building a robust EV infrastructure for a hassle-free ownership experience.
The event featured the launch of eHUB by MG, the industry’s first and largest charging platform by a car brand; of Project REVIVE, focused on repurposing EV batteries beyond cars; of EVPEDIA, India’s first dedicated educational and knowledge platform for electric car users.
eHUB by MG is a very serious step to lessen the range anxiety of EV owners. This is intended to simplify the EV charging experience by providing the customers with a single platform. MG Motor has about 20% market share in India’s electric car sales. Their Third EV in India is coming soon too.
Tata Connected Car App
Based on the unavailability of high-quality charging points by EV owners which creates anxiety among them, Tata Motors created a new Connected Car App that helps reduce range anxiety. The app comes with an Active Availability Status to get live updates of 15+ charging providers across India. The app provides advanced filtering options which are real-time charger status availability options such as provider, speed, type, and ratings. This feature also includes seamless navigation to charger locations and will integrate with the app data for trip planning based on range and charger usage. Fellow app owners can rate charging stations to make their choices easier.
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. have joined hands to drive zero-emissions mobility in India through a combined solution of EVs and solar rooftop systems. Through this collaboration, TPEML will enable customers to get a solar rooftop system installed through TPREL.
Maruti Suzuki Biogas Plant
Maruti Suzuki unveiled a biogas plant at Manesar, Haryana. The plant is set to produce 0.2 tonnes of biogas daily from food waste and Napier grass and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 190 tonnes each year. In 2023-24, the company invested I120.8 crore in renewable energy initiatives, including solar power and biogas. The company plans to increase this investment nearly four-fold, allocating I450 crore over the next three years starting 2024-25 to significantly enhance its environmental sustainability efforts.
Hyundai Ecogram
Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has come up with EcoGram, a biogas plant and material recovery facility in Gurugram. Operational since October 2022, the facility has contributed to the environment by processing 4,04,000 kg of waste collected from over 2,000 households, has an annual electricity generation capacity of 76 megawatts, and is currently self-sustaining with plans of supplying electricity to the grid in the near future.
KIA’S GREEN WORKSHOP
Kia India has opened its first Green Workshop at Rohtak, Haryana. The solar panel-powered facility optimises water and energy usage extensively which helps in meeting more than 80% of the energy requirements while powering an EV AC charging unit. Kia is also replicating its plant’s water recycling model in this workshop by recycling 100% of the water used during the servicing process. The workshop has also enhanced the car washing process with the introduction of steam wash technology, which saves 95% of water usage compared to the conventional car wash.
ZINC- BASED BATTERIES
Hindustan Zinc Limited has declared that it will explore new avenues of zinc applications in batteries. The company is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer. Zinc-based batteries are more stable and safer due to their chemical properties, compared to lithium-based batteries. Unlike Lithium which is imported into India, Zinc is abundantly available in India.
ROLLS-ROYCE’S SPECTRE IN KOCHI
World’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé Rolls-Royce’s Spectre had a sneak preview show in Kochi as a part of a regional tour. With the familiar hallmarks of all Rolls-Royce cars, Spectre is unique in having a highly contemporary design, bespoke interior, and next-level engineering. It is fitted with two Separately Excited Synchronous Motors (SSMs). The front electric motor produces 190kW/365 Nm, with the rear motor delivering 360kW/710 Nm. In performance terms, this equates to an internal combustion engine of 430kW (584 hp) with 900Nm of torque. Spectre achieves 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds. (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds). Pricing in India starts from Rs. 7.5 crore (Ex-showroom).
New RELEASES
TATA CURVV.ev
Defining a new era of SUV design, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, officially launched the Curvv.ev and showcased the Tata Curvv. The Curvv marks the Company’s entry into the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. Tata Motors disrupts the mid-SUV segment with this SUV Coupe. Tata Motors launched Curvv.ev at an attractive starting price of Rs.17.49 lakh. It redefines the segment with the largest battery pack and long driving range of 585 km. The Curvv.ev offers an impressive estimated real-world range of 400-425km with its largest battery pack of 55kWh. Further, its specially designed fast charging capability ensures a top-up of 150km range in just 15 minutes.
TVS NTORQ 125 & Race XP
TVS Motor Company introduced new colour variants to the TVS NTORQ 125 and the Race XP series. Complementing the TVS NTORQ 125’s stylish palette is a robust 124.8 cc, three-valve engine, producing 9.5 PS at 7,000 RPM and 10.6 Nm of torque at 500 RPM. The TVS NTORQ Race XP edition is engineered for thrill-seekers and is built for the ultimate adventure. The 124.8cc three-valve engine, producing an impressive 10.2 PS at 7,000 RPM and 10.9 Nm of torque at 500 RPM, makes it the most powerful scooter in its class. The new variants are now available at authorised TVS dealerships across India starting at Rs 95,150 and Rs 1,01,121 respectively (Ex-showroom Kerala).
CITROËN BASALT SUV Coupé.
Citroën India unveiled Citroën BASALT, a new model that epitomises the innovative spirit of the brand bringing in an SUV Coupé. This vehicle harmoniously merges the dynamic elegance of a Coupé with the robust practicality of an SUV, creating an unparalleled driving experience. The new Citroën BASALT stands out with its striking Coupé silhouette, characterised by smooth-flowing lines that convey a sense of motion even when stationary. SUV Codes are present from every angle of the New Citroën BASALT. Several key elements underscore the Citroën BASALT’s distinctive design. The intricately sculpted bonnet adds a muscular, yet elegant touch to the front of the vehicle, enhancing its dynamic stance. The tailgate design increases the perceived width and adds to a sense of space.
The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’