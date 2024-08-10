Love, hot from the oven

KOCHI: A new trend is rising in the city as more people discover the joys of baking. What was once a humble pastime, baking has become a growing passion for many, each with their own reasons for diving in. For some, it is a therapeutic escape from the fast-paced life, for others, it’s a way to craft delicious treats and offer some goodness.
This surge in interest has even led individuals from diverse professional backgrounds trading their conventional careers for aprons, ovens and mixing bowls, a transformation they wouldn’t trade for anything. TNIE looks at the emerging bakers in the city and how each of them has woven their own story.
A sweet chance
For every birthday and special occasion, Sanjana Pavamani eagerly awaited her mother’s special brownies and cakes. The delightful aroma of these treats would fill the air, and little Sanjana would sneak tastes of the sugar powder and cakes. Over time, she didn’t realise that this cherished family recipe would become the foundation of her bestselling brownies, now known as ‘Miss Baker’.
After years of working as a professional photographer, Sanjana took a hiatus when the pandemic hit. She often reflects on how her passion for photography was passed down to her from her late grandfather, S Pavamani, whose legacy continues to inspire her. Unable to sit idle due to her workaholic nature, she decided to try her hand at baking for the first time.
“Despite growing up seeing my mother bake, I have no prior experience in baking nor did I hold any fancy degrees in baking. I taught myself by watching YouTube videos. In a way, I consider myself a self-taught baker,” says Sanajana.
Soon her creations quickly won over many. Her brownies, originally popular in Kochi, are now popular across Kerala.
Though the family recipe serves as the base for her popular brownies, she has also explored various online recipes to create unique variations. Her venture also deals with cakes, cookies, and cookie pie.
As an introvert who preferred her own company, baking became a therapeutic outlet for Sanjana. “I left my job to pursue baking full-time. Initially, I struggled to get orders, but now I don’t remember the last time I took a break,” she says.
Today, Miss Baker’s brownies are so popular that Sanjana bakes up to 20 kg each day. She enjoys the process and values her customers deeply, always striving to bring a smile to their faces.
Beyond tradition
Hailing from a family of doctors, engineers, and architects, Tabitha Anna never wanted her career to be scripted like everyone else’s. From the beginning, she knew it had to involve food, especially baking.
“Both my grandmothers were amazing cooks and loved to bake, so my childhood was filled with cookies, cakes, and apple pies. I wanted to carry this same sense of serenity into adulthood. So I chose to pursue what I love the most, baking. And so, Baking Project was born”, says Tabitha.
Baking Project’s sheer authenticity lies in the specialising of exquisitely crafted French desserts, such as croissants, macarons, and éclairs.
Tabitha adds, “My grandmother’s plum cake is also a specialty of ours.” As for a professional qualification, Tabitha earned both her degree and master’s in Food & Nutrition and Culinary Arts. She also completed a diploma course in Patisserie at Lavonee Academy.
Nonetheless, even her business shared its own shares of steep declines.
“Every day is a learning process. I started my business during the time of covid, so it was a bittersweet period. On one hand, I was just starting, and there wasn’t much to lose; on the other, it was a difficult time to begin,as everything was closing down,” she says.
The pandemic proved to be a game-changer for Jenny. By sharing videos and photos of her desserts on social media, she built valuable connections, leading to most of her customer base coming through these platforms.
Despite the challenges, Tabitha’s home bakery has evolved into a full-fledged business. What started as a passion has become a professional venture, involving marketing, management, and curation. She now envisions further growth and is actively planning for it.
Something for everyone
After her daughter was born Jenny John decided to take a break from her career as a microbiologist and switched to lifestyle blogging on social media to keep herself occupied. It was then she stumbled upon the idea of baking. “Despite having no prior experience, I decided to bake a cake for my daughter’s second birthday. As I did not have the proper equipment or accessories to do it the right way, it turned out to be an utter failure,” she says.
Despite the setback, Jenny was drawn to baking’s creative process. She continued exploring flavours and techniques, learning through trial and error. A decade later, Jenny still sees herself as a learner in the baking world.
“Baking is a form of craft. Even though the first attempt was a disaster, the process and the amount of creativity that goes behind the formation of an item intrigued me to do more,” says Jenny.
Jenny’s Cake Corner offers cakes tailored to the client’s palate rather than making choices for them. Her home bakery deals with cakes, confectioneries, healthy munchies, and so on. Notably, she started providing diet-specialised cakes for her clients, including vegan and gluten-free options, and cutting down on processed sugar.
“No one should be deprived of sweet treats,” Jenny says, noting that her diet-specialised cakes cater to clients with dietary restrictions.
The self-taught baker does not consider herself to be driven solely by passion. Instead, she believes that one need not have an innate passion for something. Her motto is, “You could build something out of nothing with sheer hard work, commitment, faith, and mistakes, and you will watch yourself achieve milestones.”
Crafting passion
Nusaiba Musthafa began baking in her final year of college while pursuing her BTech. Inspired by her cousin, who was successfully earning from baking, Nausaiba decided to follow in her footsteps. She began selling cakes to friends and teachers, turning her passion into a small business.
Though she took a small pause, she resumed baking in 2020 after the birth of her daughter. Her social media presence took off when a video showcasing her baking process went viral. This led to a surge of direct messages and orders for cakes and brownies on her Instagram page.
Nausaiba’s venture, Creamy Cravings, began with a lot of trial and error. She adapted recipes and added her own unique touch to each cake.
“In the initial year, I baked without an oven. It was doable as the orders were not many. Though it was small, the satisfaction from the outcomes and the happy reviews from customers kept me going.”
Creamy Cravings is known for its authentic tres leches cakes, cookies, and brownies made with imported ingredients. Nausaiba continues to strive for excellence while balancing work and family life with two young children. Additionally, she started an event organisation three years ago, and she efficiently manages both her baking business and event planning.
Diverse pursuits to distinctive cakes
After graduating from Xavier’s in Mumbai, Gauri Shivakumar was puzzled about what to do next. All she knew was that she wanted to pursue something artistic and creative. Hence, along with her degree, she undertook a couple of diplomas in photography, pottery and even a 20-day course at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM).
After juggling a couple of activities, Gauri narrowed down to baking, an interest she had nurtured since childhood.
“I expanded my house driveway and started the venture, Beurre De Vanille, specialising in customisable cakes—a niche not widely available in Kochi back in 2016,” says Gauri.
Beurre De Vanille’s cakes are renowned for their premium ingredients and meticulous precision. “If the cake is not perfect, it’s not leaving the house,” Gauri explains. Their mousse cakes and cheesecakes are unique to Kochi, thanks to an exclusive in-house recipe.
Gauri admits that her initial journey into baking was difficult due to the lack of acceptance she received as a baker. “It was steep at first, but I enjoy the process. Baking is one thing that has stayed in my life throughout. I feel like when you are doing something with your hands and it’s something crafty, it is a soothing experience. Recently, I even had the chance to bake for actor Mammootty,” she says.