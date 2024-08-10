Love, hot from the oven

KOCHI: A new trend is rising in the city as more people discover the joys of baking. What was once a humble pastime, baking has become a growing passion for many, each with their own reasons for diving in. For some, it is a therapeutic escape from the fast-paced life, for others, it’s a way to craft delicious treats and offer some goodness.

This surge in interest has even led individuals from diverse professional backgrounds trading their conventional careers for aprons, ovens and mixing bowls, a transformation they wouldn’t trade for anything. TNIE looks at the emerging bakers in the city and how each of them has woven their own story.

A sweet chance

For every birthday and special occasion, Sanjana Pavamani eagerly awaited her mother’s special brownies and cakes. The delightful aroma of these treats would fill the air, and little Sanjana would sneak tastes of the sugar powder and cakes. Over time, she didn’t realise that this cherished family recipe would become the foundation of her bestselling brownies, now known as ‘Miss Baker’.

After years of working as a professional photographer, Sanjana took a hiatus when the pandemic hit. She often reflects on how her passion for photography was passed down to her from her late grandfather, S Pavamani, whose legacy continues to inspire her. Unable to sit idle due to her workaholic nature, she decided to try her hand at baking for the first time.

“Despite growing up seeing my mother bake, I have no prior experience in baking nor did I hold any fancy degrees in baking. I taught myself by watching YouTube videos. In a way, I consider myself a self-taught baker,” says Sanajana.

Soon her creations quickly won over many. Her brownies, originally popular in Kochi, are now popular across Kerala.