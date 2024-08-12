Kochi: Three arrested for immoral trafficking in Perumbavoor

KOCHI: Three persons, including the manager, were arrested for immoral trafficking at the Paradise Inn lodge, near the KSRTC bus stand in Perumbavoor.

Mainul Haque (52) and Ikramul Haque (26) from Nagaon, Assam, and Rohit (28), the lodge manager from Kalady, were apprehended by a special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Mohit Rawat, as part of ‘operation clean Perumbavoor’ directed by the Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The squad raided the lodge at around 12 pm on Sunday and found that illegal activities were being conducted in two underground rooms.

The victims were young women who were migrant workers from other states, said a police officer. The lodge had been under surveillance after receiving secret information about ongoing illicit activities, he said.

The investigation revealed that the lodge manager was aware of and complicit in these activities, he added.