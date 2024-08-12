Manipur MP: Must protect diversity amid RSS bid to implement Hindutva

KOCHI: India must be a defendant against the hegemony and homogeneous religious and cultural ideology even as the RSS is trying to implement Hindutva which it imagined in 1925 in 2025, said Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Congress MP from Inner Manipur, here on Sunday.

“As a political community and a state, India was born in 1947, bringing together different states. We declared that we, the people of India, would form this secular, republic and democratic country. When Rahulji said India is a union of states, he was acknowledging this. What do the RSS and the BJP do? The RSS is trying to implement what they imagined in 1925, in 2025, that is Hindutva,” said Akoijam, a former associate professor at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University.

He was speaking at the ‘Manipur Memoirs’ organised by the Ernakulam District Congress Committee.

“Last time during the election, everyone was running for BJP tickets, and this time, the BJP tickets are running behind people, and people are running away from them,” he said.