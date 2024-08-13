CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate renovated Changampuzha Park on September 12

KOCHI: Come Onam, the Changampuzha Park, will be once again become a hive of activities after a gap of nearly three months. The park, which has been renovated at a cost of Rs 4.31 crore, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September 12.

“The CM has tentatively given the nod on September 12. However, we’re waiting for the written confirmation which will take another three days,” said K Chandran Pillai, Chairman, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The agency gave approval to the week-long cultural fest, suggested by the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CCC), which is managing the park. It also gave a nod to the wishlist of artists, proposed by the centre.

“We’re trying to rope in renowned artists to the likes of Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna, actor Manju Warrier and mohiniyattam exponent Methil Devika,” said CCC president P Prakash.

The festival will see various events -- dance, classical music, kathakali (including the play ‘Duryodhanavadham’), stage plays, musical evening and cinema debate. The first event will be the stage play ‘Olivile Ormakal’ (Memories in Hiding), under the banner of Kerala People’s Art Club (KPAC) on August 25. It will be held as a one-off event as part of the state conference of the ‘Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangam’.

Set up in 1977, the Changampuzha Park has since grown as the city’s cultural hub. Its renovation was carried out by the GCDA in collaboration with the Cochin Smartcity Mission Limited (CSML).

The work was originally scheduled to be completed in February 2024. Till May, the refurbishment work was held while simultaneously organising cultural events. However, the park was completely closed for the last three months to facilitate the quick completion of the work.

