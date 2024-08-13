Guru of navarasa

KOCHI: It was a rare display of respect for the guru as the kathakali fraternity from across the state gathered at Kalikotta in Tripunithura to felicitate RLV Damodara Pisharody on his 84th birthday (Sathabhishekam). Pisharody, a prominent teacher of kathakali has trained more than 100 students. He was also the guru of almost all the artists at the women’s kathakali troupe in Tripunithura.

Amid the celebrations, the teacher opened up to TNIE about his decades spent for the art form.

Born to Sivarama Pisharody and Lakshmikuty Pisharasyar of Ambalavayal in Ernakulam in 1943, Damodara Pisharody joined the diploma course in kathakali at the RLV College after primary education in 1962. He was trained by stalwarts like Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Kalamandalam Karunakaran Nair and Kalamandalam Rajan. His first stage performance was in 1965 and he completed the course in 1969.

“I had dropped out from the school after Class IX and my cousin Rama Prisharody got me admission to RLV College for the diploma course,” he explains. “After completing the course I joined the troupe of Chandramana Sreedharan Namboothiri of Perumbavoor who gave me enough opportunities to sharpen my skills. Later I started an institution to train students in kathakali.”