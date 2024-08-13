Guru of navarasa

KOCHI: It was a rare display of respect for the guru as the kathakali fraternity from across the state gathered at Kalikotta in Tripunithura to felicitate RLV Damodara Pisharody on his 84th birthday (Sathabhishekam). Pisharody, a prominent teacher of kathakali has trained more than 100 students. He was also the guru of almost all the artists at the women’s kathakali troupe in Tripunithura.
Amid the celebrations, the teacher opened up to TNIE about his decades spent for the art form.
Born to Sivarama Pisharody and Lakshmikuty Pisharasyar of Ambalavayal in Ernakulam in 1943, Damodara Pisharody joined the diploma course in kathakali at the RLV College after primary education in 1962. He was trained by stalwarts like Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair, Kalamandalam Karunakaran Nair and Kalamandalam Rajan. His first stage performance was in 1965 and he completed the course in 1969.
“I had dropped out from the school after Class IX and my cousin Rama Prisharody got me admission to RLV College for the diploma course,” he explains. “After completing the course I joined the troupe of Chandramana Sreedharan Namboothiri of Perumbavoor who gave me enough opportunities to sharpen my skills. Later I started an institution to train students in kathakali.”
As a member of the varrier community, Pisharody since young used to prepare garlands for the deity at four temples in Ambalamugal. After completing the work, he would walk all the way to RLV College in the night to attend kathakali classes. “Kathakali students have to undergo foot massage for 90 days every year to make the body flexible. I used to start from home at midnight to reach the college at 3am for the massage,” he chuckles.
Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair’s family had great affection towards Pisharody and he invited Pisharody to impart basic lessons to kathakali students, which prompted him to develop his career as a teacher. Pisharody is known for his deep knowledge of the nuances of the intricate kalasams (footsteps), mudras (hand gestures) and facial expressions.
From Pacha (Krishna, Arjuna), Minukku (Kuchela, Brahman and Narada), Velutha thadi (Hanuman), Chuvanna Thadi (Dusasana) to Kathi (Duryodhana and Ravana), the artist has adorned all the different veshams of kathakali on stage during his career spanning four decades. Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair once appreciated his portrayal of characters such as Rituparna and Karkodaka of Nalacharitham.
Pisharody retired from stage performance after Covid in 2020 after a final performance at Tripunithura Purnathrayeesa temple.
He has been honoured with many awards including Krishnan Nair Smaraka Kathakali Puraskaram 2011, Sree Poornathreyeesa Kathakali Kousthubham Award 2015, Cherthala Pallipuram Gopalan Nair Smaraka Puraskkaram, Vaikkom Karunakaran Nair Puraskaram and Kalamandalam Rajan Master Puraskaram. However, more than anything, Pisharody can boast of another important aspect — his students.
“I started learning kathakali under Asan at the age of eight,” says Dr E N Narayanan, SB College Sanskrit department head.
His training helped me get well-versed in the nuances of the art. It was his training that helped me perform on stage alongside stalwarts like Kalamandalam Gopi Asan. He is very dedicated to the art and has deep knowledge of the intricate steps and expressions,” he says.
Veteran artist Kalamandalam Gopi agrees. Pisharody was one of the chief organisers of kathakali programmes in Ernakulam. And, was also always keen to invite Gopi to all major events in the district. “His greatest achievement is the wealth of students. His deep knowledge of the art has helped them carve their way to success. His dedication to the art is remarkable,” Gopi smiles.