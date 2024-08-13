Rage of medicos

KOCHI: The recent rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate female trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata area have sent shockwaves across the country, especially among the medical community. The incident has once again sparked a concern about the safety of healthcare professionals.

Reportedly, the victim, working night duty on August 8, was found dead the next day in a seminar hall of the emergency building. After the initial autopsy, the police suggest that circumstantial evidence points to her being murdered before being raped.

A suspect named Sanjay Roy was arrested on August 9. He was brought in for questioning based on the torn remains of a bluetooth earphone retrieved from the crime scene.

Junior doctors across hospitals and medical colleges in Kolkata have called for a halt in services to protest against the alleged lack of safety on hospital premises. In Kerala, doctors, postgraduate medical, and medical teachers have joine d them in solidarity.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), spearheading the protests says the safety of women doctors has always been a matter of concern in the state, too.

“It is the responsibility of the respective governments to create a safe working environment so they can work fearlessly,” says a statement released by the association.

It is not the first time safety has become a cause for concern for Indian doctors. A 2015 study by the IMA shows that 75% of the doctors in India had faced some kind of violence at their workplace, with 12% being physical attacks. Kerala doctors too have witnessed a fair share of safety concerns.