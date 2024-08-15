A thriller chase of Kerala cops for a POCSO accused

KOCHI: It all started in September 2023 when a migrant couple from Assam living in Ernakulam approached the Chengamanad police station with a complaint that their 14-year-old daughter was missing. The police soon started an investigation to trace the girl. By that time, Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena also came to know about the missing incident and assigned the best policemen at the station to track down the girl. What followed was a relentless pursuit for almost 10 months

“The parents told us their daughter was using a mobile phone. So our primary target was getting the location,” explains Chengamanad Grade Sub-Inspector Balachandran P K.

The police found the phone was switched off near Aluva Railway Station. “So, we checked the Call Data Record (CDR) of the phone number and identified a number from which the missing girl frequently received calls. The live location of the suspected mobile phone was found moving towards West Bengal. After a few days, it was traced from a border village in Malda, West Bengal,” Balachandran says.

By that time, the team gathered details of the person operating the suspected mobile phone number. The number belonged to the accused Muhammad Mushraf who worked at a construction site in Munnar. Further probe revealed that Mushraf befriended the victim through social media platforms. Promising to marry her, he forced the victim to elope from the house. He made the entire plan and even booked train tickets.

Vaibhav formed a three-member team comprising Grade Sub Inspectors Balachandran and Thomas P A, and Senior Civil Police Officer Salim Kumar for further investigation in West Bengal.