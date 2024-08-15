Missing man ‘found’ in Tamil Nadu; was held for job fraud

KOCHI: Police will move the court seeking to cancel an FIR in a case concerning the alleged abduction of a 60-year-old man, after discovering that he was actually arrested by Tamil Nadu police in connection with a job fraud investigation.

The incident occurred on July 28, when five unidentified individuals arrived at the home of Prakash N, a Maradu resident, forcibly moved him into a car, and drove away. The next day, Maradu police registered a case on a complaint from Prakash’s family.

Upon tracing the vehicles used in the incident, the police found that the car belonged to the Pollachi police. When Maradu police contacted their Pollachi counterparts, it was revealed that Prakash had been taken into custody as part of the investigation into a job fraud case in which his son is the prime suspect.

Further investigation uncovered that funds collected from job-seekers were also deposited into Prakash’s bank account.

Consequently, the police have decided to close the abduction case and will submit a report to the court to that effect.