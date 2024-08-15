Rain hits sale spirit in Kerala

KOCHI: Even days before Independence Day, Broadway Market would be bustling with activity, with customers flocking to purchase flag decorations and other items for their homes and events.

However, this year, the Kerala government’s decision to scale down Independence Day celebrations following the Wayanad tragedy has brought a noticeable lull to the market.

“We sort of expected rain to dampen the business, but the unexpected Wayanad tragedy was a major blow to our business,” says Rajesh, a shopkeeper who travelled from Thrissur, hoping for the usual festive rush at Broadway. “By now, the shop should have been empty, but we’re staring at a mountain of unsold stock,” he says.

Long-time market players Abin and Jayesh shared similar tales of woe. “There are no wholesale sales this year. No orders from schools or offices. It’s the worst season we’ve seen in years,” says the duo.

Vendors reported a staggering 60% drop in sales compared to the previous year. The continuous rain deterred people from venturing out, while the state’s sombre mood following the tragedy dampened the celebratory spirit.

“It’s hard to blame the government for toning down their celebrations. When disaster strikes, we see the spirit of Malayalis rallying to help those in need. Naturally, this leads to financial strain for many. Typically, we would expect to sell around 50 per cent of stock before Independence Day itself. This year, however, we have a significant amount of unsold goods, and we don’t anticipate the government offering compensation for our losses,” says S S Manoj, president of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi.

He says, the market has encountered similar challenges particularly during the pandemic. “All we can do is blame our fate,” he says.

Some say, the Union government’s imposition of bans on certain products due to concerns over misuse of national symbols and environmental issues has also had an impact.

“However, it isn’t the primary cause of sales dip,” Manoj explains. “The restriction is primarily aimed at preserving the dignity of the Tricolour, using biodegradable materials will benefit the environment,” adds Manoj.