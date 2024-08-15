Reminiscence of independence

KOCHI: While many people have only blurred memories of the days that led to India’s independence, citizens who remember that time, beam with pride and achievement. Some also introspect on the meaning of freedom, grappling with the question — have we really acieved complete freedom?

As we step into the 78th year of Independence, TNIE reaches out to people who witnessed India awakening to life and freedom on August 15, 1947.

M K Sanoo, writer, critic

I was a college student when we got independence from the British rule. In my hometown of Alappuzha, the celebrations were boundless. Flags and decorations adorned every corner. At that time, radios were not yet common, so my friends and I walked several miles to hear the All India Radio broadcast. The broadcast began with the songs of Dileep Kumar Roy, followed by the news of India’s independence. We listened keenly as Nehru’s famous speech — “Tryst with Destiny” — began. I vividly remember the emotion in the air. Each of us felt a deep sense of joy and pride. It was a moment of hopeful anticipation, a new dawn. That day, every publication carried the historic news, and the Indian flag was prominently featured on front pages. Eminent writers expressed high praise for the country’s promising future. However, one particular piece caught my attention— a few lines by poet Changampuzha. He said:

“Irulokkeyum poyo, pokumo,

(Has the darkness gone, or will it ever go?)

Nilaikkumo teruvin njarakkangal”

(Will the hardships and sorrows of the streets be over)

Swathanthryam kilirkkumo?

(Will freedom blossom?)

These words still hold prominence. Have we achieved freedom in every sense? Things have changed, people have everything they need. But division and communalism have increased. Decades ago, we used to criticise the flaws of religion freely. Now, does anyone have the courage to do so? The fear is palpable.