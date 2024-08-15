Water shortage at Maradu: Protest held at KWA office

KOCHI: Residents of many wards in Maradu municipality are facing an acute shortage of drinking water for over a week. A group of elected representatives, led by municipal chairperson Antony Ashanparambil on Wednesday lay siege to the office of the KWA Ernakulam Chief Engineer, demanding immediate measures to address the issue.

“A severe crisis is being faced by people in many wards of Maradu and Netoor, after the KWA decreased the quantity of water being supplied to the municipality. This is despite the fact that pumping of water from Pazhoor to the Maradu treatment plant is being done at the normal capacity of 100 MLD,” said Antony.

The protest, which started at 10 am, lasted till noon. A conciliatory meeting was held between the protesters and the KWA officials, including Chief Engineer Pradeep V K, and Superintending Engineer Pradeep P S.

The protest finally ended after the KWA promised to take immediate measures.