Asif Ali joins Kannur Warriors as co-owner

KOCHI: As the state and players prepare for Super League Kerala, an intra-state football league, actor Asif Ali has joined as a partner of the team, Kannur Warriors Varsity FC.

Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAl) director Dr M P Hassan Kunhi, Castle Gropu MD Mibu Jose Nettikadan, DDC & DDNMRC director Ajith Joy and IAM Business School MD Muhammed Salih are the other team promoters.

Asif will serve as director and celebrity owner of the team, while Hassan as its chairman.

In the first season of the league, organised by Kerala Football Association and United Football Sports Development, six teams will compete for the cup. They are Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, Forca Kochi FC, Thrissur Magic FC, Malappuram FC, Calicutt Football Club and Kannur Varsity FC.

The league will kick off on September 7 at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi. The inaugural match will be between

Malappuram FC and Forca Kochi FC.