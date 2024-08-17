Not so bouncing always

KOCHI: Do individuals in black attire with a muscular build dampen the spirit of joyful DJ parties? The recent incidents, including one in Kochi last weekend, may indicate so.
A young man from Marampally, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, and his friend attended a DJ party at a popular bar in Kadavanthra one night. They parked their vehicle in front of the restaurant building and headed towards the entrance of the pub, where the party was being held.
After passing the security checks by the bouncers, they entered the hall and joined the merrymaking. Everything seemed fine until a verbal argument broke out between the young man and a bouncer, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.
With fists being thrown after biting words, the young man suffered serious injuries to his nose and below his eye, and his friend eventually managed to rescue him and drive him to the hospital. Throughout the incident, no one intervened or stopped the bouncer.
The incident follows another infamous pub fight, again involving over-eager bouncers, who are supposed to de-escalate any shenanigans that ensue within a pub or at an event.
At Watson’s, another popular pub, a fight broke out and a Kerala High Court lawyer was assaulted by a bouncer last September.
These incidents raise serious questions about the actual responsibilities of bouncers and who gives them the authority to manhandle the people.
Assaults by bouncers, groups of security guards, or bar restaurant staff, especially at venues hosting DJ parties, are occurring more frequently than in the past. In such instances, the bouncers, responsible for overseeing security procedures throughout the event, are subjected to a formal investigation. However, more often than not, the complaints are resolved through off-station settlements, usually involving financial compensation.
“Our ultimate goal in recruiting bouncers is to ensure events, particularly DJ parties, are conducted fairly. They are tasked with checking ID cards to facilitate age-appropriate entry and preventing illegal activities at the event location,” says a pub manager in the city.
He adds that the presence of bouncers also ensures a secure atmosphere for women. Addressing the attacks by bouncers, he says, “They are assigned to maintain a peaceful atmosphere, so none of them get involved in attacks. Most assaults are initiated by pleasure-seekers themselves after getting irritated by the bouncers’ appearance or approach. However, it’s all a matter of perspective,” he admits.
But how are the bouncers selected, are they known for throwing a fist first or calming the public? “The hiring is handled usually by our higher officials,” explains the manager, who wishes to remain anonymous. “Security heads, through a formal channel, requests quotations.
Moreover, the preference is for individuals with a muscular physique as a hiring criterion,” he explains. From a business perspective, the hiring also involves a careful consideration of the wages and additional expenses associated with these services, he adds.
Prajeesh, who leads a bouncer service called ‘Hulk Bouncers Security Force Services,’ agrees that there is a prevalence of negative trends involving bouncer attacks.
“Some bouncers have criminal backgrounds and similar charges against them, and some service providers lack proper licences or certifications,” he says. “These individuals believe that wearing a black uniform is the only requirement to become a bouncer,” he adds. Their actions damage the credibility of the entire industry, he says.
“In the role of a bouncer at night DJs and bar events, there’s always a risk of altercations. Therefore, we focus on events such as celebrity gatherings, VIP events, and other high-security functions rather than bar events,” explains Prajeesh about his business. If anyone is involved in harmful activities, they will be terminated and face legal consequences on their own, Prajeesh, who has more than 15 years of experience as a bouncer, explains.
In one of the resto-bars, the issue began when a guest and their friends tried to enter after the entry time. “The staff attempted to manage the situation, but the guests became aggressive, leading to a heated argument. When a friend of the guest attempted to attack the bouncer from behind, the situation escalated,” says a representative of the establishment.
Bouncers are trained to ensure the safety of all customers and handle such conflicts appropriately, he says. They assess the atmosphere, try to separate disruptive groups and manage the situation based on the level of intoxication. “However, they act in self-defence when necessary, and no one has the right to attack anyone. Bouncers are also professionals with dignity. So the management reviews each situation carefully to determine fault and take appropriate action,” the representative explains.
According to the Kochi city police commissioner, S Syamsundar, the attacks by bouncers recruited by private security agencies are a concern.
“Bouncers are appointed to stop those who cause trouble during specific occasions. Instead of tackling altercations, they should not take the law into their own hands. It is unacceptable in any sense,” he says. The police have limitations when entering scenes of private events like DJ parties where the organisers’ staff are in control, he adds.
Meanwhile, the commissioner acknowledges that the presence of bouncers at these event venues is beneficial on one hand, but they should behave diplomatically, he adds.
Who is a bouncer
Bouncers are a type of security guard employed by registered security agencies at sanctioned venues like bars, nightclubs, and casinos to manage troublesome individuals during events, and ensure that guests can enjoy the occasion in a controlled environment. As muscular build is a primary criterion, most bouncers are gym trainers or individuals associated with the fitness industry. They are paid between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 per event day in Kochi, with higher wages based on their experience. Some bouncers who work at bars, restaurants and similar venues receive a regular salary and allowances.