Not so bouncing always

KOCHI: Do individuals in black attire with a muscular build dampen the spirit of joyful DJ parties? The recent incidents, including one in Kochi last weekend, may indicate so.

A young man from Marampally, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, and his friend attended a DJ party at a popular bar in Kadavanthra one night. They parked their vehicle in front of the restaurant building and headed towards the entrance of the pub, where the party was being held.

After passing the security checks by the bouncers, they entered the hall and joined the merrymaking. Everything seemed fine until a verbal argument broke out between the young man and a bouncer, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

With fists being thrown after biting words, the young man suffered serious injuries to his nose and below his eye, and his friend eventually managed to rescue him and drive him to the hospital. Throughout the incident, no one intervened or stopped the bouncer.

The incident follows another infamous pub fight, again involving over-eager bouncers, who are supposed to de-escalate any shenanigans that ensue within a pub or at an event.

At Watson’s, another popular pub, a fight broke out and a Kerala High Court lawyer was assaulted by a bouncer last September.

These incidents raise serious questions about the actual responsibilities of bouncers and who gives them the authority to manhandle the people.