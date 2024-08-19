Lisie Hospital celebrates tenth anniversary of its first-ever heart transplant

KOCHI: Around 10 years ago, Shivan, a Perumbavoor native, was uncertain about his life ahead, as a heart transplant was the only possible way to save his life.

He was suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disease that causes the heart chambers (ventricles) to thin and stretch, growing larger. Soon after the diagnosis, Dr Jose Chacko Periyappuram, senior consultant surgeon and HOD of the department of cardiothoracic surgery, Lisie Hospital, suggested a heart transplant, and his name was registered in the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Registry (K-SOTTO). Shivan again became hopeful about life as the relatives of Idukki native Thomas Varghese decided to donate his organs after his death.

The transplant surgery was held on August 16, 2014, at Lisie Hospital, Kochi, and he returned to normal life soon. The event to celebrate 10 years of heart transplant surgery was attended by Finance Minister K N Balagopal. “The state will take steps to promote organ donation and will try to assist the people who have undergone organ transplant surgery,” said the minister.