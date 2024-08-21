Drive launched to curb illicit liquor, drugs during Onam

KOCHI: To curb the illicit trafficking and usage of drugs and liquor during the Onam season, the Excise Department has commenced a month-long special drive in Kochi. The operation began on August 15 and will continue till September 20.

As part of the drive, a control room has been established at the Excise Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kacheripady to collect information from the public on drug trafficking and bootlegging. The public can report any such activities by calling the Excise Control Room at 0484-2390657.

Additionally, control rooms have been set up in each taluk at the offices of the excise inspectors across the district. The department has also mobilised its ‘Striking Forces’, which will operate round-the-clock under the leadership of two excise circle inspectors.

“We have deployed two Striking Force units in the district. The first unit will cover areas, including Kochi, North Paravoor, Fort Kochi, Aluva, Mattancherry, Varapuzha, Njarackal, and Tripunithura. The second unit will be responsible for Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, Kalady, Nerimangalam, Kuttampuzha, Angamaly, and Perumbavoor. These units are our primary response teams for any reports of drug trade, smuggling, bootlegging, or illegal brewing,” a senior excise officer said.

In addition to the Striking Forces, Intelligence squads have also been deployed.

“Our shadow squads are actively gathering information on individuals involved in drug peddling and bootlegging. We are closely monitoring history-sheeters, and if they persist in illegal activities, we will pursue preventive detention measures,” the officer added.

Ernakulam district often sees a spike in drug peddling during the Onam and New Year festivities due to the numerous parties and events organised.

“We are already monitoring DJ events in the district and coordinating with hotels, resorts, homestays, and lodges to gather information on tourists. Our vehicle-checking units conduct 24-hour surveillance on all national and state highways in the district, with strict checks at entry and exit points. We are also working closely with the Railway Protection Force to prevent drug smuggling via trains,” the officer said.